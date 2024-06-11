Paris Laundry Kicks Off Summer with NYC’s Cool Crowd at SS25 Preview Party

Luxury streetwear brand Paris Laundry brings the heat with new collection release of woven leather, reconstructed pieces, and embellished details at designer Guy Samuel’s Spring/Summer 2025 preview.
Unexpected and handcrafted textures are in style at Paris Laundry for Spring/Summer 2025.
DISCOVER NEW PARIS LAUNDRY SPRING/SUMMER 2025

Luxury walks hand-in-hand with throwback grunge in Paris Laundry’s latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection. With an eighties and nineties grunge, punk feel and a streetwear-ready colour scheme, designer Guy Samuel’s eye for details doesn’t disappoint. Reconstructed fabrics, polished destruction, detailed embellishment, and intentional craftsmanship make this a collection fit for anything. Able to be both dressed up and brought back down to casual, each piece feels fresh without feeling overdone. Paris Laundry is built for the coolest people you know - heavy-hitting musical artists such as Future and Steve Aoki gravitate towards the line, and the brand’s strong emphasis on ethical practices such as sourcing all of its fabrics sustainably from mills located in Italy, Portugal, Japan, and the US have built a strong cult following amongst the younger art crowd. 

Designer Guy Samuel personally walks guests through his new Spring/Summer 2025 collection for Paris Laundry at the NYC launch party.
The new Spring/Summer 2025 collection features casual silhouettes in polished yet cool woven leather and upcycled reconstructed textiles, combined with dainty chain embellishments and encrusted with crystal appliques. Pops of colour bring a fun nostalgic spirit to the lineup, with an MBA and Air Jordan-reminiscent punctured leather tracksuit, light blue matching leather set, and a textured frayed woven button up that took an eye-watering twenty hours to deconstruct to perfection. Favourite editor’s choice standouts include versatile blossom applique denim perfect for spring streetwear outfits, a wearable long short crafted in luxurious thick black fur to add unexpected texture to any look, and high-quality woven boxy cut button ups in soft leather that will work overtime in your closet to transition for any event or dress code. 

Guests enjoyed throwback DJ hits, Tipsy Scoop ice cream, and cocktails at the NYC Paris Laundry storefront.
The real beauty is in the details, which stand out apparent on their own up close: a thin silver chain at the neckline of a tee, immaculate seams where multiple shirts are stitched carefully into one, handwoven pieces made locally in Long Island, a punk Nine Inch Nails-inspired New York City reworked graphic, and an incredible quality fully reversible camouflage jacket with stitched down inner lining and luxe embroidery patches cheekily based off of Vietnam War era military graphics.

So I had to sit there with a dremel and seam rippers, and I did it all myself. It took probably three hours each piece...

Paris Laundry designer Guy Samuel shares how he personally worked on each piece by hand for the desired fabric result on the SS25 collection. Read on for the full story, in our interview with Guy Samuel and Laur Weeks!

Paris Laundry is a go-to fashion brand for young creatives, musical performers, and the city "It crowd."
There’s a lot to love about the latest Paris Laundry looks, but the details and care put into each piece truly seal the deal as one to mark down to add to your rotation for the coming season.

In between the busy bar, collection walkthroughs, photographer snaps, and attendee meetings, I was able to chat with Paris Laundry designer Guy Samuel for a few moments to unpack the story behind the looks, his attention to meticulous detail, and find out more about why Paris Laundry has become to go-to brand for the city It crowd. 

Guy Samuel is one designer to keep on your radar, and the Paris Laundry line is one to watch in the world of luxury streetwear.
IN CONVERSATION WITH GUY SAMUEL

Q

Guy, I love the new line! The pieces are clearly grunge-inspired, but so clean. How do you walk that thin line between polished and streetwear?

A

It’s inspired by New York. I always look at things from a length of wearability – just a bit more finished. Paris Laundry in general brings a sort of European tailoring to American silhouettes.

Paris Laundry remains approachable and wearable for the everyday, despite its bold artistic design story with each piece.
Q

I agree! Where do you see the Paris Laundry crowd wearing these pieces?

A

Where do I see them wearing it? Everywhere!

I see it as some pieces can be worn on the day to day, some pieces can be worn to the pool, to the boat, to the nightclub, to the show…I try to make things fit for anything. I personally can wear anything anywhere – I don’t like overthinking it, you know?

Tipsy Scoop ice cream gave guests some cool on the warm early summer day at the Paris Laundry NYC SS25 launch event.
Q

That’s a great philosophy, I think. It’s really not that serious.

A

Yes, it’s not that serious! In the end, it’s just f**king clothing. 

Guest personal favourites seemed to be the new textured and woven styles, as well as embellished reconstructed tees.
Q

I love this ‘f**k you’ shirt [a luxe box-cut graphic tailored tee from the new season that Guy is wearing currently at the launch party.] That’s one of my top picks, this and those fun fur shorts that are to die for. What’s your favourite look this season?

A

My favourite pieces are the woven fabrics.

Woven denim and leather seen here add an eye-catching twist to silhouettes for warmer weather. These pieces are both our fashion editor's pick from Laur Weeks, and the designer's personal choice for SS25.
Q

Which are all hand crafted, right?

A

All hand done. All the woven pieces are made locally. We have our atelier out in [Guy's hometown] Long Island, where we do everything ourselves.

This shirt took approximately 20 hours to craft from start to finish, with a unique handmade textile and pieced-together design made of various fabrics seamlessly merged into one.
Q

I was also told that for this burnout denim piece here [pointing out a SS25 heavy duty indigo jacket look on the rack] – you couldn’t get it right by machine, so you actually ended up doing it by hand yourself. Talk about doing something right, even if it’s the slow way!

A

So we sent it out for stone washing and you know, for the stone washing of denim, the stones are supposed to distress it. But they didn’t use fresh stones, so the stones were already sort of smoothed out. They didn’t destroy it. So I had to sit there with a dremel and seam rippers, and I did it all myself. It took probably three hours each piece…and a lot of dust…and one person was holding a vacuum…[He trails off with the memory and then laughs.] 

This stone-washed and intentionally destructed top was perhaps the most challenging moment of the new collection, though also a memorable story.
Q

[The story sounds so exasperating yet dedicated from the designer that now I'm laughing too.]

Wow, I was going to ask what was the toughest part of launching this collection, but it sounds like maybe that might be it!

A

Yeah, that might have been the most complicated thing! It took multiple people to do one single piece.

Guests were treated to Paris Laundry Fashion Week caps to commemorate the launch party for SS25.
Q

But I think that’s amazing. It seems like people are really getting a piece of you and your soul as a designer through each piece in this collection. 

You can discover more about Paris Laundry, Guy Samuel, and the new Spring/Summer 2025 collection online at https://paris-laundry.com/, and find the brand on social media at @ParisLndry.

The new SS25 MBA-inspired leather jumpsuit and woven leather boxy top and short set in a retro blue add a pop of colour to a grunge lookbook.
ABOUT PARIS LAUNDRY

Paris Laundry is a menswear brand based in New York that derives its name from the fashion cycle driven by the world's fashion capitals drawing inspiration from various cultures. Paris Laundry places a strong emphasis on ethical practices; all fabrics used in their collections are sourced sustainably from mills located in Italy, Portugal, Japan, and the US. Notably, artists like Steve Aoki, Future, Lil Baby, and Offset have been spotted wearing Paris Laundry apparel.

Paris Laundry's Spring/Summer 2025 collection presented in the brand's NYC storefront.
Designer Guy Samuel at the NYC launch event for Paris Laundry SS25.
CREDITS

Writer & Fashion Editor: Laur Weeks @Laur.Weeks

Designer: Paris Laundry @ParisLndry

PR: Purple PR @PurplePR

Photography courtesy of PR and Madeleine Thomas for BFA.

