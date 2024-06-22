Curves and Consciousness at Miami Swim Week

SIGAL, is a Miami-based resort wear brand committed to ethical fashion and sustainability. Founder & Creative Director Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez, a graphic textile artist by trade, hand paints the creations with watercolors and uses natural and sourced materials including lotus, linen, cotton, silk and recycled polyester.

SIGAL has also proven its commitment to being an inclusive brand as evidenced by the chic curvy-girl looks displayed during their Miami Swim Week show - a vibrantly hued, colorful collection called 'Alize' which was inspired by the city itself.