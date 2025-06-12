SHAN Debuts Cruise 2026 Collection at PARAISO Miami Swim Week
Photography by Charles L. Barnes
A Landmark Debut at PARAISO
On May 30, 2025, Canadian luxury resort wear house SHAN made a refined yet resonant entrance onto the PARAISO Miami Swim Week stage, unveiling its Cruise 2026 and Spring/Summer 2026 collections. Held at the height of Swim Week at PARAISO’s main programming, SHAN’s runway presentation marked a debut that was both a celebration of four decades of design and a masterclass in contemporary coastal elegance.
Known for its meticulous tailoring and couture-level finishes, SHAN offered a show that delivered both precision and poetry—underscoring the brand’s deep commitment to timeless, elevated fashion built to flatter and endure.
A Coastal Symphony in Motion
The Cruise 2026 collection emerged as a study in graceful contrasts. Sheer silks, romantic mesh, and supple jersey lycra moved fluidly down the runway, each fabric chosen not just for feel, but for its ability to convey mood. Designed to suggest a gentle sensuality, the pieces balanced modern structure with a touch of softness that echoed the seaside spirit at the heart of the brand.
The color story remained grounded in nature. Earth-inspired tones like obsidian, blush sand, and creamy whites reflected SHAN’s signature vision of understated luxury—channeling the cool quietude of coastal landscapes through garments that speak in subtle textures and sculptural silhouettes.
The SHAN Philosophy: Couture Meets Conscious
Founder and creative director Chantal Levesque—a visionary who continues to lead both the creative and business arms of the brand—summed it up best:
“Fashion is diversion, a décor to embellish the body.”
Chantal Levesque, Founder and Creative Director of SHAN
That ethos radiated through the collection, where every hemline, every stitch, and every flowing panel served a larger narrative of form, function, and beauty.
But SHAN’s design language isn’t limited to aesthetics. Sustainability remains a core principle, with the brand maintaining control over 100% of its operations—from design to distribution—in its headquarters and production facilities near Montreal. The result is a product not only made with care, but made to last.
Celebrating 40 Years of Design Leadership
As SHAN celebrates its 40th anniversary, its PARAISO debut is a reaffirmation of the brand’s global relevance. With collections stocked in over 850 retail destinations across 35 countries, including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Everything But Water, and SHAN’s own flagship boutiques in Miami Beach and Palm Beach, the brand is deeply embedded in the luxury swimwear and resort wear space.
The Cruise 2026 collection will officially launch in late October 2025, following this exclusive runway preview and a wave of industry excitement. For those seeking refined coastal dressing that merges sensual design with tailored precision, SHAN’s latest offering delivers with quiet confidence.