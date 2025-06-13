Inside Capelle Miami’s Game-Changing Men’s Swimwear Collection for Summer 2025
A Miami-Born Reinvention of Men’s Swimwear
Launched against the backdrop of Miami’s design-forward pulse and effortless coastal appeal, Capelle Miami’s Summer 2025 Collection marks another confident step in the brand’s mission to challenge—and redefine—the men’s swimwear category. This latest release fuses technical innovation with unmistakable South Florida flair, resulting in a lineup that’s as functional as it is fashion-driven.
At its core, Capelle Miami remains true to its founding principle: comfort should never be an afterthought. This collection is built for movement, engineered for versatility, and finished with elevated detail—proving that luxury swimwear can look sharp while actually performing like it should.
The Short That Started a Movement
The centerpiece of the Capelle Miami offering is its signature hybrid swim short, equally designed for the pool, gym, or street. With an integrated compression liner providing support, breathability, and extended wear comfort, the trunks eliminate the scratchy mesh linings of swimwear past. Instead, they offer a performance-forward silhouette tailored for the modern lifestyle—whether it's soaked in sun or splashed in city grit.
This season’s palette leans into statement-making colorways, pulled from the hues of Miami’s street murals, neon signage, and sunset skyline. While the aesthetic delivers a dose of retro-cool, the fabric and construction remain forward-looking: quick-drying, tailored, and endlessly wearable.
Inclusive Sizing That Leads the Category
Capelle Miami is one of the few luxury swimwear brands prioritizing size inclusivity in a meaningful way. For Summer 2025, trunks are available in sizes XS to 4XL, with select styles extending to 6XL, and shirts ranging from S to 3XL. The expanded range reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to designing for real bodies—something often promised, but rarely delivered, in men’s luxury fashion.
Founder Antonio Rojas, a Venezuelan entrepreneur and openly gay Latino in fashion, launched the brand in 2017 to fill a gap in both product function and representation. His lived experience shapes every collection, offering a brand identity that’s as inclusive and personal as it is polished.
“We’re not just creating swimwear—we’re curating a lifestyle. Capelle is about confidence, ease, and bringing a bit of Miami’s magic to wherever our customers may be.”
Antonio Rojas, Founder of Capelle Miami
More Than Swimwear—A Style Statement
Already celebrated by GQ, Esquire, and Forbes for its innovation and impeccable fit, Capelle Miami has quickly evolved from niche newcomer to industry disruptor. The brand’s distinct blend of streetwear edge, coastal ease, and luxury finish taps into the new expectations of the modern consumer: purposeful design that performs without compromising aesthetics.
With the Summer 2025 Collection, Capelle leans even further into that sweet spot between nostalgia and modernity—offering pieces that feel effortless yet intentional. The shorts are meant to be lived in, worn out, and styled up. In short, they’re not just swim trunks. They’re a wardrobe essential.