Louis Vuitton Unveils La Beauté Pop-Up in Soho, Showcasing Exclusive Skincare and Fragrance Collection
Source: Louis Vuitton
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Louis Vuitton is bringing its celebrated artistry in beauty to downtown Manhattan with the opening of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, a limited-time pop-up in Soho. Running from September 6 through October 13, 2025, the immersive destination marks a rare opportunity for visitors to explore the Maison’s exclusive skincare and fragrance collections in an intimate, design-forward environment.
A Soho Debut for Louis Vuitton Beauty
Located at 122 Greene Street, the La Beauté Louis Vuitton pop-up embodies the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. The space invites guests to discover Les Extraits Collection—masterfully created by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud—as well as the Or de Vie Skincare Collection, Louis Vuitton’s pinnacle of advanced beauty science.
Visitors will be able to experience the fragrances in person, exploring unique olfactory compositions that range from light, ethereal notes to deep, sophisticated blends. The Or de Vie Skincare Collection showcases cutting-edge formulations designed to deliver visible results while enveloping the skin in luxurious textures.
An Immersive, Sensory Journey
True to Louis Vuitton’s tradition of merging art with lifestyle, the pop-up has been meticulously curated to provide a full sensory experience. Guests are encouraged to engage with the collections through personalized consultations, allowing them to select the scents and skincare treatments best suited to their preferences and needs.
The pop-up’s interiors echo the Maison’s modern design language—clean architectural lines complemented by rich materials and elegant displays—creating an inviting yet elevated setting that reflects the exclusivity of the products.
Details for the Discerning Shopper
The La Beauté Louis Vuitton Soho Pop-Up will be open daily from September 6 to October 13, 2025.
122 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012
September 6 – October 13, 2025
Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté pop-up is a celebration of the artistry, science, and storytelling behind the Maison’s most coveted beauty creations. For New Yorkers and visitors alike, it offers a fleeting chance to step inside a world where scent, skincare, and design come together in pure luxury.
