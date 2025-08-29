Louis Vuitton La Beauté pop-up interior in Soho with immersive red design
Louis Vuitton unveils La Beauté pop-up in Soho with exclusive skincare and fragrancePhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Unveils La Beauté Pop-Up in Soho, Showcasing Exclusive Skincare and Fragrance Collection

A Limited-Time Luxury Beauty Experience Arrives In The Heart Of New York City

Louis Vuitton is bringing its celebrated artistry in beauty to downtown Manhattan with the opening of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, a limited-time pop-up in Soho. Running from September 6 through October 13, 2025, the immersive destination marks a rare opportunity for visitors to explore the Maison’s exclusive skincare and fragrance collections in an intimate, design-forward environment.

A Soho Debut for Louis Vuitton Beauty

Lipstick collection on display inside Louis Vuitton Soho pop-up
A striking lipstick display anchors Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté pop-up in New YorkPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Located at 122 Greene Street, the La Beauté Louis Vuitton pop-up embodies the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. The space invites guests to discover Les Extraits Collection—masterfully created by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud—as well as the Or de Vie Skincare Collection, Louis Vuitton’s pinnacle of advanced beauty science.

Visitors will be able to experience the fragrances in person, exploring unique olfactory compositions that range from light, ethereal notes to deep, sophisticated blends. The Or de Vie Skincare Collection showcases cutting-edge formulations designed to deliver visible results while enveloping the skin in luxurious textures.

Louis Vuitton La Beauté pop-up interior in Soho with immersive red design
An Immersive, Sensory Journey

Louis Vuitton Soho pop-up with luxury fragrance and skincare display
The soho pop-up highlights les extraits fragrance and or de vie skincare collectionsPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

True to Louis Vuitton’s tradition of merging art with lifestyle, the pop-up has been meticulously curated to provide a full sensory experience. Guests are encouraged to engage with the collections through personalized consultations, allowing them to select the scents and skincare treatments best suited to their preferences and needs.

The pop-up’s interiors echo the Maison’s modern design language—clean architectural lines complemented by rich materials and elegant displays—creating an inviting yet elevated setting that reflects the exclusivity of the products.

Details for the Discerning Shopper

LED screens and red walls inside Louis Vuitton La Beauté pop-up in Soho
Digital installations and bold red design create an immersive Louis Vuitton beauty journeyPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The La Beauté Louis Vuitton Soho Pop-Up will be open daily from September 6 to October 13, 2025.

Location: 122 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012

Dates: September 6 – October 13, 2025

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté pop-up is a celebration of the artistry, science, and storytelling behind the Maison’s most coveted beauty creations. For New Yorkers and visitors alike, it offers a fleeting chance to step inside a world where scent, skincare, and design come together in pure luxury.

