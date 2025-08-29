LoveShackFancy and Visit Savannah Debut Limited-Edition Capsule at Saks Fifth Avenue

The partnership launched with an exclusive media event at L’Avenue at Saks, where three handpicked storytellers shared the inspiration behind the line. Each voice captured how Savannah’s influence—spanning fashion, luxury hospitality, and culinary innovation—helped shape the vision for this resort-ready wardrobe.

It’s a natural extension of Visit Savannah’s growing emphasis on creative, experience-driven tourism marketing. The initiative follows the success of the “Surprisingly Savannah” Mobile Tour, which transported immersive destination experiences to 17 cities across the United States.