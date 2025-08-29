LoveShackFancy and Visit Savannah Debut Limited-Edition Capsule at Saks Fifth Avenue
Source: Saks Fifth Avenue
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Savannah’s timeless elegance is stepping into the spotlight with the debut of a limited-edition capsule collection from LoveShackFancy, created in partnership with Visit Savannah and exclusively available through Saks Fifth Avenue. The collection marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the iconic Southern destination, the romantic New York–based fashion house, and the globally recognized luxury retailer.
“This collaboration is more than a fashion moment—it’s a destination branding milestone."
Angela Westerfield, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Savannah
Where Style Meets Destination Branding
The partnership launched with an exclusive media event at L’Avenue at Saks, where three handpicked storytellers shared the inspiration behind the line. Each voice captured how Savannah’s influence—spanning fashion, luxury hospitality, and culinary innovation—helped shape the vision for this resort-ready wardrobe.
It’s a natural extension of Visit Savannah’s growing emphasis on creative, experience-driven tourism marketing. The initiative follows the success of the “Surprisingly Savannah” Mobile Tour, which transported immersive destination experiences to 17 cities across the United States.
“By aligning with LoveShackFancy and Saks Fifth Avenue, we’re meeting travelers where passion and inspiration intersect. Today’s consumers seek experiences that are both visually driven and emotionally resonant. This collaboration not only elevates Savannah’s image through style and storytelling—it deepens visitor engagement by inviting travelers to connect with our destination in a personal, memorable, and truly immersive way."
Angela Westerfield, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Savannah
Design Details Rooted in Savannah’s Charm
Savannah’s rich cultural fabric weaves its way into the collection—literally. Custom textile names like “Hidden Garden” reference the city’s secret courtyards, while “Taylor Square” pays homage to one of its 23 storied public squares. The collection blends high-style resort wear with Savannah’s historic allure, creating what the collaborators describe as an embodiment of “aesthetic travel,” where destination identity is expressed through design.
Available now on Saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores, the pieces reflect LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic style while telling Savannah’s story in a tangible, wearable form.
A Strategic Move in Luxury Tourism
This capsule launch arrives at a time when Savannah continues to earn top rankings from leading travel authorities including Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. According to the 2024 Tourism Economics Report, the city welcomed 12.9 million visitors last year—7.2 million overnight guests and 5.7 million day-trippers—resulting in a record $6.3 billion in total economic impact.
By linking its brand with two style powerhouses, Visit Savannah is not only positioning itself as a fashion-forward destination but also strengthening its appeal to high-value travelers seeking more than just a picturesque getaway. The LoveShackFancy partnership extends an elegant invitation: experience Savannah through the lens of luxury, design, and storytelling.
