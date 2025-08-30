INDOCHINO’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Elevates the Art of Tailoring
Source: INDOCHINO
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
INDOCHINO, the global authority in made-to-measure suiting, has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025 collection—a thoughtful evolution that honors tailoring’s rich heritage while embracing modern versatility. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, the brand has doubled down on its foundation: impeccable craftsmanship, elevated fabrics, and silhouettes that stand the test of time.
“This season is about delivering classics with sharper focus and modern ease. True innovation comes through refinement, and this season is about delivering classics with sharper focus and modern ease.”
Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO
A Modern Take on Timeless Codes
Fall/Winter 2025 draws upon tailoring’s most recognizable patterns and structures, reimagining them with precision and purpose. Rich wool blends, Italian moleskins, and architectural checks ground the collection in a sense of permanence. Italian twills, tonal herringbones, and stretch wools introduce comfort and movement, proving that structure and ease can coexist seamlessly in the modern wardrobe.
Liberty Fabrics once again headline the shirting library, this time with an expanded palette of microprints, architectural lines, and reimagined florals—offering understated drama for both formal and casual contexts. Across suiting and separates, wool-silk blends, soft flannels, and cream moleskin strike a tactile balance between warmth and sophistication.
Collection Highlights
The Return of the Check – Glen plaids and multi-check patterns reaffirm their place as tailoring’s most enduring motif.
Softened Structure – Italian twills, tonal herringbones, and stretch wools combine tailored form with day-long comfort.
Expanded Shirting – New Liberty Fabrics in florals, microprints, and structural designs broaden the spectrum of self-expression.
Luxury in Layers – Wool-silk blends, flannel textures, and cream moleskin bring depth, texture, and seasonal adaptability.
A Confident Continuation of Craft
Archival in spirit yet firmly anchored in the present, the collection speaks to INDOCHINO’s belief that style is most powerful when rooted in precision and substance. Every piece is designed to be a lasting investment—crafted to individual measurements and customizable down to the last detail.
With nearly 60 showrooms and 37 Nordstrom shop-in-shops across North America, INDOCHINO continues to redefine the made-to-measure experience. Clients step into the role of designer, selecting fabrics, patterns, and finishes to create garments that are entirely their own—an experience as personal as it is luxurious.
The Fall/Winter 2025 collection is available exclusively in INDOCHINO showrooms. Appointments can be booked online to explore the full range in person.
