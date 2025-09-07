TUMI Launches “Icons Tested” Campaign with Lando Norris and Nelly Korda

Directed by Kiku Ohe with still photography by Simon Lipman, the campaign mirrors the worlds of elite sport and advanced design. Footage follows Norris and Korda through moments of repetition, preparation, and focus—reminders that precision is not an accident, but the product of consistent effort. The same ethos drives TUMI’s design process, where every product is pushed to its limits before it earns its place in the collection.

For Norris, the parallels are clear. “Consistency is everything. The work never really stops, no matter the craft. I see it in how I perform on the track, and in how my TUMI essentials keep up with me, wherever I go.”

Korda echoes the sentiment. “Being iconic isn't defined by perfection. It's about staying committed and finding meaning in the moments that build over time. The journey constantly shifts, reminding me why having trusted companions in those moments really matters.”