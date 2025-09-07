TUMI Launches “Icons Tested” Campaign with Lando Norris and Nelly Korda
Source: Tumi, Inc.
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
TUMI has unveiled its latest campaign, “Icons Tested”, a visual narrative that intertwines the relentless discipline of two world-class athletes—McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris and professional golfer Nelly Korda—with the uncompromising craftsmanship behind the brand’s most enduring designs.
Continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations, TUMI places a spotlight on two silhouettes that have become hallmarks of performance-driven design: the Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack and the Voyageur Celina Backpack. Each piece is the result of rigorous engineering, meticulous testing, and a design philosophy rooted in both function and refinement.
“Being iconic doesn't come from a single moment, but from showing up, again and again, and evolving through the process. At TUMI, that's not just a goal — it's our standard.”
Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director
Craft Meets Discipline
Directed by Kiku Ohe with still photography by Simon Lipman, the campaign mirrors the worlds of elite sport and advanced design. Footage follows Norris and Korda through moments of repetition, preparation, and focus—reminders that precision is not an accident, but the product of consistent effort. The same ethos drives TUMI’s design process, where every product is pushed to its limits before it earns its place in the collection.
For Norris, the parallels are clear. “Consistency is everything. The work never really stops, no matter the craft. I see it in how I perform on the track, and in how my TUMI essentials keep up with me, wherever I go.”
Korda echoes the sentiment. “Being iconic isn't defined by perfection. It's about staying committed and finding meaning in the moments that build over time. The journey constantly shifts, reminding me why having trusted companions in those moments really matters.”
The Icons
Celina Backpack (Voyageur)
Lightweight, water-resistant, and versatile, the Celina blends elevated aesthetics with smart functionality. Designed to move seamlessly between daily life and travel, it is available in Black/Gold and retails from $350–$595.
Navigation Backpack (Alpha Bravo)
Reintroduced in a Navy Coated Canvas, this evolution of a TUMI classic offers everyday durability, streamlined organization, and understated style. Retail price ranges from $550–$750.
Additional designs appearing in the campaign include the TUMI | McLaren capsule in Super Grey, the ultra-light 19 Degree Lite hardside luggage, the signature 19 Degree Aluminum collection, and the adaptable Just In Case™ series.
Performance, Refined
At its core, “Icons Tested” is less about singular achievements and more about the pursuit of mastery—the willingness to refine, adapt, and push forward. For TUMI, this philosophy informs every stitch, seam, and material choice. For Norris and Korda, it defines careers built on focus and perseverance.
With this campaign, TUMI not only reaffirms its commitment to durability, design, and real-world utility, but also underscores the idea that excellence is not static—it’s a continual process, tested over time.
