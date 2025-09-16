Ice Spice makes a show-stopping entrance at NYLON Nights Fashion Edition
Ice Spice makes a show-stopping entrance at NYLON Nights Fashion EditionPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

NYLON Nights Fashion Edition Lights Up New York Fashion Week with SOFI TUKKER & Ice Spice

From Celebrity Arrivals to High-Energy Performances and Luxe Brand Activations, NYLON Delivered the Ultimate Fashion Week Party Experience

New York Fashion Week isn’t just about runways, it’s about the nights that keep the city buzzing until dawn. On September 12, NYLON claimed the crown with NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Presented by TRESemmé, transforming Classic Car Club into the week’s most coveted after-hours destination.

SOFI TUKKER performing
Guests at the event
Atmosphere at the event

A Guest List That Stole the Spotlight

The velvet rope drew an electric mix of influencers, celebrities, and industry insiders. Ice Spice’s arrival sent the crowd into a frenzy, while Storm Reid, Paige DeSorbo, Ariana Greenblatt, Darren Barnet, Jordyn Woods, Coi Leray, and Rich the Kid kept the cameras flashing. Add in names like Lindsay Brewer, Victoria Fuller, and Nia Sioux, and the room felt like the front row of Fashion Week had simply migrated downtown.

Paige DeSorbo
Storm Reid
Ariana Greenblatt

Earlier in the evening, Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy hosted an intimate dinner at The Standard, High Line, with guests like Pauline Chalamet, Meg Donnelly, Jake Shane, and Ashtin Earle. By the time the main event kicked off, the energy was already peaking.

Lauren McCarthy
Lauren McCarthyPhoto Credit: Deonté Lee/BFA.com
Performances That Moved the Crowd

If the star power was dazzling, the music was what truly lit the night on fire. Rising DJs Jackie Hollander and Rae Sada set the tone, but it was SOFI TUKKER who stole the spotlight with a headlining performance that had the entire venue moving. 

The duo shared cover honors on a limited-edition NYLON House broadsheet with Ice Spice, available exclusively onsite, a collectible that quickly became a status symbol for the night’s guests.

SOFI TUCKER performing at NYLON Nights
SOFI TUCKER performing at NYLON NightsPhoto Credit: Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

An Immersive Playground of Fashion and Fun

Guests lined up for hair touch-ups at TRESemmé’s Spray & Slay Studio, posed for portraits and style tips at Marshalls’ Good Stuff Style House, and explored the sleek Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition. Between late-night snacks courtesy of Hostess, vodka seltzers from Minus 196, and even bathrooms stocked with First Response products, every detail was designed for indulgence… and Instagram.

Paige DeSorbo, TRESemmé’s brand ambassador, even teamed up with Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller to film the finale episode of the brand’s Get TF Out of Bed YouTube series, making the activation more than just a backdrop—it was content gold.

Hostess fuels the night with late-night treats at NYLON Nights
Hostess fuels the night with late-night treats at NYLON NightsPhoto Credit: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

NYLON’s Signature Celebration

By midnight, it was clear NYLON had created the event everyone wanted to be at.

“Tonight, NYLON celebrated fashion week in signature style—with top tier talent, our newest issue, and another unforgettable party.”

Lauren McCarthy, NYLON Editor-in-Chief

For me, it was a night that felt like the beating heart of Fashion Week: fun, star-studded, and very, very alive. Between SOFI TUKKER’s unforgettable performance, the endless A-list sightings, and those very convenient Tresemmé touch-ups, NYLON Nights proved once again why it owns the after-dark side of Fashion Week.

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Ice Spice
Sophie Hawley-Weld and Ice SpicePhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com
