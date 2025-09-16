NYLON Nights Fashion Edition Lights Up New York Fashion Week with SOFI TUKKER & Ice Spice

The velvet rope drew an electric mix of influencers, celebrities, and industry insiders. Ice Spice’s arrival sent the crowd into a frenzy, while Storm Reid, Paige DeSorbo, Ariana Greenblatt, Darren Barnet, Jordyn Woods, Coi Leray, and Rich the Kid kept the cameras flashing. Add in names like Lindsay Brewer, Victoria Fuller, and Nia Sioux, and the room felt like the front row of Fashion Week had simply migrated downtown.