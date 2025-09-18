Sam Smith Supports Christian Cowan at NYFW in Tribeca

New York Fashion Week Spring 2026 drew its fair share of celebrity power, and few moments generated more buzz than Christian Cowan’s show at Walker Hotel Tribeca. Set against the gritty charm of Cortlandt Alley, the presentation pulled in an eclectic front row where music, film, and fashion converged.
Sam Smith, the 33-year-old Grammy winner, was seated front row in understated cool — baseball cap and sunglasses — supporting partner Cowan, a designer they’ve long championed. They were flanked by Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, whose presence underscored the crossover between Broadway, Hollywood, and high fashion. Serena Kerrigan and Kristin Chenoweth rounded out the notable guest list.
The energy continued long after the final look. Guests slipped into Saint Tuesday, the hotel’s intimate speakeasy, for an afterparty fueled by none other than Nigel Barker. The acclaimed fashion photographer and TV personality poured his Barker Company Espresso Martini, a ready-to-serve cocktail crafted to bar-quality standards, ensuring the night carried on with equal parts glamour and indulgence.
Earlier that day, Barker shifted gears from mixologist to mentor, leading an intimate career session for fashion students in partnership with Fashion Mingle and Walker Hotel. The exchange highlighted NYFW’s role not only as a stage for global designers but also as a platform for nurturing the industry’s future voices.
With Cowan’s theatrical runway, Smith’s understated show of support, and Barker’s dual role as mentor and host, the evening at Walker Hotel Tribeca captured what makes New York Fashion Week so magnetic: the interplay of artistry, community, and spectacle.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.