W New York – Times Square Takes Center Stage at NYFW Spring 2026

As the Spring 2026 shows unfolded across Manhattan, W New York – Times Square emerged as one of fashion week’s most dynamic destinations. Hosting a slate of presentations, dinners, and VIP gatherings, the hotel transformed into a cultural hub where designers, celebrities, and tastemakers converged to celebrate style, creativity, and connection.
On September 10, W New York – Times Square transformed its Living Room Bar into a theatrical runway for the Doors NYC x Songs of Siren Spring 2026 Presentation. Titled “The Siren Call”, the collection reimagined mythical office sirens, with models embodying the concept through sequin mini dresses and corseted sets adorned with zodiac-inspired symbols, snakes, scorpions, and sun motifs.
The event also launched the Doors NYC x W Stylelab Pop-Up, a curated retail experience showcasing more than 20 breakthrough designers. Guests browsed collections from labels including Private Policy, RUIbuilt, Clara Son, NARCISS, FRESHY, Back Bone Society, RC Caylan Atelier, Aki Roc Jewelry, and Benedetta Boroli, among others. The collaboration spotlighted DOORS NYC’s mission of elevating independent brands, bringing SoHo’s creative edge directly to Times Square.
The following evening, September 11, Acosta Tequila partnered with the hotel to host an immersive dining and nightlife experience that quickly became a NYFW highlight. The evening began with the Acosta Tequila Connectors Dinner at Blue Fin, where guests enjoyed dishes paired with signature tequila expressions.
As the night unfolded, the Living Room Bar pulsed with energy during the official NYFW Afterparty. Guests, including Georgina Mazzeo, Jason Cameron, Carmella Rose, Adam Gonon, and Emma Holzer, sipped cocktails while rising Mexican DJ CORKIDI delivered a high-octane set that celebrated Acosta Tequila’s Mexican heritage through sound and style.
On September 12, CLD PR welcomed celebrities, influencers, and media to a curated VIP Gifting Suite inside the property. Attendees were gifted fashion and beauty pieces ranging from swimwear by Luli Fama to denim by BAYEAS, handbags from Sepi Agari, and custom jewelry by Hannah B. Jewelry. Beauty offerings included hair care from It’s Messy by Ali Webb, fragrances from House of Dastan, and personalized consultations from Phystine Skincare.
The guest list included high-profile names such as Coco Rocha, Sistine Stallone, Chloé Lukasiak, Maggie Lindemann, and Leyna Bloom, reinforcing the hotel’s role as a preferred backdrop for fashion’s elite.
Located in the heart of Manhattan, W New York – Times Square leveraged its prime setting to become a nucleus of creativity and connection throughout NYFW Spring 2026. With programming that blended retail, performance, dining, and nightlife, the hotel underscored its positioning as a stage for culture, collaboration, and style.
