W New York – Times Square Takes Center Stage at NYFW Spring 2026

On September 12, CLD PR welcomed celebrities, influencers, and media to a curated VIP Gifting Suite inside the property. Attendees were gifted fashion and beauty pieces ranging from swimwear by Luli Fama to denim by BAYEAS, handbags from Sepi Agari, and custom jewelry by Hannah B. Jewelry. Beauty offerings included hair care from It’s Messy by Ali Webb, fragrances from House of Dastan, and personalized consultations from Phystine Skincare.