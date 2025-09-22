Art Hearts Fashion Powers New York Fashion Week with Global Voices, Couture Highlights, and a Historic Cambodian Debut
Source: Art Hearts Fashion
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Season of Firsts and Defining Moments
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, powered by Art Hearts Fashion, transformed the Angel Orensanz Foundation into a stage where artistry and activism walked hand in hand. Featuring more than 40 international designers, the week cemented Art Hearts Fashion as a platform dedicated to celebrating diversity, cultural heritage, and cutting-edge creativity.
One of the most talked-about moments came when AnaOno presented a patient-led runway, a visceral protest calling for greater funding and research for breast cancer. The presentation was not only a showcase of resilience but a poignant reminder of fashion’s ability to advocate for change.
Equally groundbreaking was Almee Couture’s debut, marking the first-ever Cambodian designer to show on the New York Fashion Week stage. The collection blended craftsmanship with cultural pride, underscoring Art Hearts Fashion’s role in amplifying voices historically absent from the industry’s most prominent platforms.
Cultural Resonance on the Runway
Beyond couture, cultural collections played a starring role. Peruvian brand Kene Kaya captivated audiences with traditional artistry, elevated by a live ícaro performance from Olinda Silvano, the world-renowned Shipibo-Conibo artist, singer, and activist. Guatemalan label Textiles D’La Rossa and Ecuadorian presentations from MAYA and the Sienna Li x Montecristi NYC collaboration further highlighted the deep ties between fashion, heritage, and storytelling.
Couture and Evening Elegance
The couture presentations shimmered with dramatic flair. Giannina Azar, Alexis Monsanto, Kenneth Barlis, Aras Nancy, and Starielle led the charge with collections that redefined elegance. Eveningwear took its own spotlight through Coral Castillo, Keziah, Raquelle Pedraza, Michelle Espinoza, Belle D’Amour, Danny Nguyen, and Vizcarra, each offering a distinct vision of glamour fit for red carpets and gala seasons.
Street Style, Swimwear, and Men’s Fashion
The energy of street style was alive on the catwalk with Soid Studios, Pia Bolte, Cross Colours, and Mister Triple X by Erik Rosete, whose collection hinted at future expansion into Asia. Swimwear designers Lila Nikole, Lybethras, Diyanni Yacht Club, and Capristan delivered dynamic resort-ready looks, while men’s fashion came forward as a strong category. Designers such as Henri Costa, Ricardo Seco, Edher Gin, Maceoo, and Kenneth Barlis underscored the continued evolution of tailoring, streetwear, and formalwear for the modern man.
Couture for Every Stage of Life
Bridal elegance graced the runway with Jose Zafra, while children’s fashion charmed audiences through the creativity of AlycesaundraL, Mila Hoffman, Willon Bean Studio, and Wanda Beauchamp. Costume design made its own statement with theatrical creations from Haus of Harleen and Lila Nikole, adding fantasy to the fashion week mix.
VIP Style and Behind the Scenes
Off the runway, the guest list reflected the prestige of the week. Notable appearances included Gianna & Silent, Jane Akhmetova, Antoine Van Boozier, Tankea Bowles, and Andre Van Boozier, alongside rising style personalities like Jenniffer Tutivén and Møya Rey. Backstage, beauty partners such as Billion Dollar Beauty, Japonesque, and UNITE set the stage for flawless looks, supported by the efforts of creative collaborators including Kering Eyewear and Tampa Bay Fashion Experience.
A Global Stage Moving Forward
Art Hearts Fashion is not slowing down. With shows already spanning New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, and now London, the platform is preparing for a wider expansion into Asia. This season’s message was clear: Art Hearts Fashion is redefining what it means to present on the global stage, where couture coexists with cultural expression and activism intersects with artistry.
Final Thoughts
This season of New York Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion stood as a turning point, elevating underrepresented voices, honoring heritage, and using fashion as a force for dialogue and change. By blending couture brilliance with cultural and philanthropic depth, Art Hearts Fashion has once again proved that style can move beyond aesthetics to spark meaningful global conversations.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.