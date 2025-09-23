The Blonds Spring/Summer 2026: A Glamour Safari at New York Fashion Week
On September 15, 2025, The Blonds transformed the Prince George Ballroom into a cinematic dreamscape for their Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. With a front row that included Lil Kim, Crystal Waters, Susanne Bartsch, Ashley Longshore, Emira D’Spain, Dimitris Giannetos, Meredith Marks, Maureen Wrobelwitz, Aquaria, and Gigi Gorgeous, the night was as much a cultural gathering as it was a fashion event.
The collection carried the audience into what the designers described as a glamour safari—an “urban jungle oasis” where drama was the dress code and each look shimmered with theatricality. Silver screen sirens and femme fatales strutted in corsets, stilettos, and crystal-encrusted details, embodying the cinematic spirit of the season.
Photo Credit: Daniel Perry
A Cinematic Fashion Experience
The Blonds are known for shows that blur the boundary between runway and spectacle, and Spring/Summer 2026 was no exception. Each model was envisioned as a character in a story, with the overarching narrative culminating in the arrival of “Madame Hollywood,” the star of Blonds of Paradise.
Textures and silhouettes pushed boundaries: chiffon softened structured tailoring, corsetry glistened with Preciosa crystals, and footwear by Christian Louboutin reinforced the drama. The creative atmosphere was heightened by beauty details that took on an otherworldly dimension—gravity-defying hair styled by Kien Hoang for Oribe with TYMO hot tools, nails by Jan Arnold in collaboration with Glitterbels, and makeup by Deney Adam for MAC Cosmetics. The Misshapes set the soundtrack, building a rhythm that matched the collection’s theatrical flow.
The after party, held high above the city at The Riff Raff Club on the 39th level of The Virgin Hotels, extended the night’s sense of excess and individuality.
Photo Credit: Daniel Perry
Nails as Couture Statements
One of the evening’s most striking elements was the debut of Glitterbels in the U.S. as the official nail sponsor. Founder Annabel Maginnis and industry pioneer Jan Arnold crafted intricate designs that mirrored the collection’s themes: Seductress (serpent meets sexy), Tigresa (channeling the energy of the tiger), and Venus Traps (inspired by carnivorous plants). These looks transformed nails into extensions of the garments, reinforcing The Blonds’ philosophy that every detail carries weight in storytelling.
About The Blonds
Founded by Phillipe Blond and David Blond, the New York–based brand has long been a favorite of the entertainment industry, creating one-of-a-kind garments inspired by music, film, and art. Their signature is an eclectic mix of textiles, embroidery, and embellishments designed to accentuate the human form with unapologetic glamour.
Q&A with The Blonds
Kyra Rauschenbach: Speaking of wearability, music is such an important part of your personal love story and your creative process. Are there any artists in particular you’re working with right now?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: What I find is that we’ve grown so much—we work with everyone. There’s really no limitation. I don’t think people realize how many different life groups we get to collaborate with. It’s very creative, and that’s what inspires me: artistic collaboration and elevating ideas to bring them to life.
KR: That showgirl tailoring was amazing last season—it felt seamless.
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: That’s always been the DNA of what we do, but last season we wanted to present it in a modern way. The show was a classic rendition, but we mixed in new elements, changing between looks and embracing different inspirations.
KR: Tonight you’re calling the theme a secret, or character level. Can you describe that?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: Yes—our inspiration is a powerful showgirl, almost like she’s starring in her own film. Each girl has her own character development. For example, you’ll see chiffons, which I don’t typically use—I usually design more structured looks. This season is about growth, softness, and storytelling.
KR: And beauty is a big part of that storytelling too?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: Absolutely. The nails are incredible—extensions shaped like little claws, created by Glitter Bells, really making a statement. For hair, we’re working with Oribe and Taimo hot tools to create alien-like structures—bird-inspired, even praying mantis-like. You’ll see gravity-defying hair, some with strong animalistic elements.
KR: Your shows bring together so many modalities—fabric, nails, hair, art. What’s the holistic picture tonight?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: It’s really a collage of characters we’ve created in our minds, realized by all the creatives—beauty teams, nail artists, hair stylists. Each girl is transformed into her own creature or personality. Without any one element, the story wouldn’t be complete. Every detail matters.
KR: And what’s the story evolution from last season?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: This is like a sequel. Last season, our character was an actress-model-showgirl. Now she’s become a star—“Madame Hollywood”—starring in The Blondes of Paradise. You’ll see looks inspired by Venus Fly Traps, ruins of paradise, zebras, leopards—it’s going to be wild.
KR: I overheard the term “jungle safari.” Can you talk about that?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: It’s our idea of a fashion safari—glamorous, couture, and very blonde. Each girl is imagined as if you’re on safari, but it’s elevated into couture fantasy.
KR: So it’s excess, individuality, and story. Do you see The Blonds making a cultural statement?
Phillipe Blond & David Blond: We don’t aim to make political or cultural statements. Quite the opposite—we want people to have fun with fashion, to escape, to feel good when they see a show or wear a piece. That’s really what inspires us.
A Runway of Escape and Excess
With their Spring/Summer 2026 collection, The Blonds once again proved their mastery of spectacle, turning the runway into an immersive escape. By merging cinematic storytelling with couture craftsmanship and high-octane beauty, they reaffirmed their place as one of New York Fashion Week’s most theatrical and talked-about acts.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.