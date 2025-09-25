Janet Mandell’s Archival Runway Brings Vintage Icons Back to Life at NYFW

Guests were transported into an atmosphere of quiet reverence and anticipation as models stepped out in rare archival pieces from the 1990s and early 2000s. The lineup read like a syllabus of modern fashion history: Roberto Cavalli’s animal prints, Dior under John Galliano, Tom Ford’s provocative Gucci, and the unmistakable tailoring and sensuality of Gianni Versace. Each look sparked conversation among attendees, many of whom were already imagining their next red-carpet moment in the very same designs.