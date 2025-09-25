Janet Mandell’s Archival Runway Brings Vintage Icons Back to Life at NYFW
New York Fashion Week opened with a show that felt more like a cultural reset than a traditional runway. Janet Mandell, the visionary behind one of the industry’s most exclusive luxury rental houses, staged a candlelit tribute to vintage fashion that fused the glamour of the past with the innovation shaping its future.
A Candlelit Ode to the Icons
Guests were transported into an atmosphere of quiet reverence and anticipation as models stepped out in rare archival pieces from the 1990s and early 2000s. The lineup read like a syllabus of modern fashion history: Roberto Cavalli’s animal prints, Dior under John Galliano, Tom Ford’s provocative Gucci, and the unmistakable tailoring and sensuality of Gianni Versace. Each look sparked conversation among attendees, many of whom were already imagining their next red-carpet moment in the very same designs.
Mandell explained her intention with clarity:
“Fashion needs a reset and this is where Janet Mandell comes in to help elevate that process. Tonight’s runway was about honoring the past while showing the world what comes next for fashion, retail, and sustainability.”
Janet Mandell
Where Luxury Rental Meets Couture Care
With showrooms in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, Janet Mandell has redefined what luxury rental means in today’s fashion economy. Her archive offers access to garments once reserved for museum displays or private collections, presented with couture-level service and meticulous attention to detail. Celebrities such as the Kardashians, Alix Earle, Rachel Zoe, the Nader sisters, Mindy Kaling, Delilah Belle, and Lisa Rinna have all turned to the brand for red-carpet statements that balance exclusivity with sustainability.
Each showroom is outfitted with expert tailors who treat every garment with the precision of an atelier. Temporary alterations ensure fit without compromise, while Mandell’s approach allows vintage couture to live again and again on the world’s most visible stages.
Technology and Sustainability at the Forefront
Season after season, Janet Mandell has proven that luxury can also lead the charge toward sustainability. This runway marked the debut of her advanced technology platform, an ecosystem that integrates a Distribution API, the Bestow Consignment Model, and AI-driven SaaS solutions. The Bestow model empowers clients to consign their wardrobes, extend garment lifespans through rentals, and eventually connect with the right buyers for resale.
The combination of archival reverence and forward-looking technology positions Mandell at the crossroads of where fashion is headed: an industry that honors craftsmanship while rethinking ownership.
A Mission That Resonates
At its heart, the brand embodies more than beautiful clothing. The philosophy is rooted in creating a complete luxury experience—from one-on-one styling and concierge-level service to the simple thrill of wearing a piece of fashion history. The mantra is as striking as the runway itself: Dress like you own it.
A Brand with Staying Power
Founded by Robert and Janet Mandell and headquartered in Chicago, the brand continues to expand its influence from coast to coast. By marrying archival treasures with cutting-edge technology and couture service, Janet Mandell has positioned herself not only as a guardian of fashion’s past but as one of its most innovative architects.
