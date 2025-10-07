Niki Taylor Shines Bright with Coolibar at the Close of NYFW: A Sun-Safe Revolution in Fashion

A

Niki Taylor: This campaign was really special because I got to do it with my daughter, Ciel. It was such a full-circle moment—we shot in a location where I’ve done many covers and catalogs over the years. To share that experience with her was incredible. I also genuinely love Coolibar’s clothing. I wish I had these options when I first started modeling—back then, we were all slathering on baby oil and baking in the sun!