Niki Taylor Shines Bright with Coolibar at the Close of NYFW: A Sun-Safe Revolution in Fashion
Closing out NYFW, ‘90s supermodel icon Niki Taylor and Puerto Rican actress, former Miss Universe, and stage-three melanoma survivor Dayanara Torres made a radiant runway return during Coolibar’s “Sun Safe Soirée” at 230 Fifth Rooftop in New York City.
The show spotlighted Coolibar’s Mott50 Edition Capsule Collection, a premium line merging luxury, sophistication, and science-backed sun protection. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the campaign celebrates generational wellness with Niki Taylor, her daughter Ciel Taylor Lamar, and Dayanara Torres—each sharing the deeply personal importance of protecting skin health while embracing style.
Before the show, Resident Magazine caught up with Niki Taylor to discuss her involvement with Coolibar, her modeling legacy, and how she continues to inspire healthy habits through fashion and family.
What drew you to the Coolibar campaign, and how did it feel to share the spotlight with your daughter?
Niki Taylor: This campaign was really special because I got to do it with my daughter, Ciel. It was such a full-circle moment—we shot in a location where I’ve done many covers and catalogs over the years. To share that experience with her was incredible. I also genuinely love Coolibar’s clothing. I wish I had these options when I first started modeling—back then, we were all slathering on baby oil and baking in the sun!
You’ve mentioned before that you wish you had sun-protective clothing earlier in your career. Why is this cause so meaningful to you?
Niki Taylor: My dad battled melanoma toward the end of his life, and it really opened my eyes. Watching him struggle made me so aware of how important sun protection is. I also grew up in Florida and spent a lot of time outdoors, so I definitely did my share of sun damage. That’s why I’m passionate about Coolibar—they were the first clothing brand recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Their pieces block over 98% of UVA and UVB rays with UPF 50+ protection.
What are some of your favorite Coolibar pieces?
Niki Taylor: I love their bandanas, hats, and sun sleeves. I’m an active person, and those sleeves are perfect for biking or walking around the city—you don’t even realize how much sun you’re getting on your arms or the back of your neck. What’s great is that the clothes are stylish, too. You can go from day to night without changing, which fits perfectly with my lifestyle.
You’ve been a part of the fashion world for decades. How does it feel returning to Fashion Week in this new chapter?
Niki Taylor: It’s amazing! Fashion Week is still exciting, but it’s very different now with social media. Back in the day, everything felt more glamorous and exclusive—you had to be there to experience it. Now, everything’s instantly online. I miss that analog era when you remembered the moment instead of recording it. But I love that this show had such a positive message. Ending Fashion Week with Coolibar felt perfect.
You’ve lived in Nashville for years now—how does life there compare to the fast-paced fashion cities?
Niki Taylor: Nashville is home. I’ve been there for about 24 years, and it’s a wonderful place to raise a family. It’s changed so much—there’s Amazon, Oracle, a new football stadium—but it still has that friendly charm. My daughter’s 16, my son’s almost 14, and we love doing things outdoors together, like biking or exploring the parks.
What’s next for you this year?
Niki Taylor: I’m still modeling, which I’m so grateful for. I recently worked with Spanx, Talbots, and CoverGirl, and I’ll continue doing catalog work. Personally, we have a few trips planned—Texas and Florida are on our list. We’re always looking for fun spots where we can ride bikes together!
Finally, what message do you hope people take from your partnership with Coolibar?
Niki Taylor: I hope people realize that sun safety doesn’t mean sacrificing style. You can protect your skin and still look great. It’s about building smart, lifelong habits—especially for our kids. I love that my daughter can grow up understanding that taking care of your skin is just as important as any other part of self-care.
Photography Courtesy of Coolibar / Mott50 Edition
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.