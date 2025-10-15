DSF Antique Jewelry: Where Rarity Meets Reverence

Within DSF’s showcases lie treasures from the Belle Époque, Art Nouveau, Edwardian, and Art Deco eras — a time when jewelry was not just ornamentation, but an expression of artistry and social evolution. Many pieces come from the ateliers of the world’s greatest houses: Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Boucheron, Tiffany & Co., and Bulgari. Each jewel represents more than craftsmanship; it is a silent witness to love stories, royal ceremonies, and the evolution of aesthetic ideals across centuries.