Miami Fashion Week® 2025: A Global Celebration of Style, Sustainability, and Latin Flair

Under the theme “The Future of Fashion is Built Here,” the MIAFW Summit at Miami Dade College (9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) brings together over 20 industry leaders, including Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, Angel Sanchez, and Shantall Lacayo. Through panels and keynotes, topics will explore sustainability, digital creativity, and inclusivity. The day concludes with a landmark moment—the first-ever Digital Fashion Show by the Miami Fashion Institute.