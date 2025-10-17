Miami Fashion Week® 2025: A Global Celebration of Style, Sustainability, and Latin Flair

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) returns this October 20–26, 2025, transforming Miami into a vibrant stage for global design talent. As the second largest fashion event in the United States, officially recognized by the CFDA’s Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan, MIAFW bridges continents through its celebration of Latin American artistry, sustainability, and innovation.
This year’s edition marks a defining moment for Miami’s creative economy, as international icons, emerging designers, and industry leaders unite to showcase fashion’s evolving landscape. With the continued support of Miami-Dade County, MIAFW amplifies inclusivity and cultural diversity, cementing Miami’s role as the meeting point between North and South America.
For the first time, participating designers will also gain access to the exclusive Mana Fashion Showroom, connecting them directly with buyers, retailers, and key industry figures. This new initiative underscores Miami Fashion Week’s growing prestige as a platform for business, creativity, and global influence.
The week begins with the MIAFW 2025 Press Conference at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College (9:30 a.m.). Executive Director Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III, and Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega will join leading designers to unveil this year’s program. The historic Freedom Tower sets the stage for a week that celebrates Miami’s growing role in the global fashion dialogue.
The day unfolds with a showcase of Spanish and Peruvian artistry.
Beatriz de la Cámara at Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove (3:30 p.m.) will debut her latest romantic silhouettes that pay homage to traditional Spanish craftsmanship.
Later, Sitka Semsch takes over Shops at Merrick Park – Coral Gables (6:30 p.m.) with a collection that merges artisanal heritage and modern elegance, embodying her signature sustainable luxury.
Under the theme “The Future of Fashion is Built Here,” the MIAFW Summit at Miami Dade College (9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) brings together over 20 industry leaders, including Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, Angel Sanchez, and Shantall Lacayo. Through panels and keynotes, topics will explore sustainability, digital creativity, and inclusivity. The day concludes with a landmark moment—the first-ever Digital Fashion Show by the Miami Fashion Institute.
The annual Miami Fashion Week Gala at Queen Miami Beach (5:30–10:30 p.m.) promises an evening of glamour, philanthropy, and couture. The highlight of the night is a Naeem Khan fashion show, where intricate embroidery, opulent beading, and masterful tailoring come to life. Proceeds benefit Miami Dade College’s Miami Fashion Institute, fostering the next generation of fashion innovators.
Fashion returns to Gary Nader Art Centre in Wynwood with two powerhouse Latin designers:
Brenda Noy (5:30 p.m.) brings a socially conscious approach to her ultra-feminine creations, merging sustainability with artful storytelling.
Jenny Polanco (7:00 p.m.) presents timeless designs that honor the Dominican Republic’s heritage through refined sophistication and artisanal craft.
At Gale Downtown Miami, the final day of runway presentations celebrates the region’s creative diversity:
Yenny Bastida (6:30 p.m.) showcases vibrant, textured ready-to-wear inspired by Venezuelan culture and craftsmanship.
Jhoan Sebastian Grey (8:00 p.m.), the Project Runway Season 17 winner, presents his signature minimalist yet intricate designs that blend innovation with sustainability.
Miami Fashion Week® 2025 not only celebrates design but also the values that define its future—sustainability, inclusivity, and global collaboration. Each event, from its forward-thinking Summit to its designer showcases, reinforces Miami’s growing position as a nexus for creativity and cultural exchange.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.