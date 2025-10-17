Miami Fashion Week® 2025: A Global Celebration of Style, Sustainability, and Latin Flair

From Iconic Designer Showcases to Forward-Thinking Panels, Miami Fashion Week® Returns October 20–26 with a Dazzling Week of Couture, Culture, and Conscious Creativity
Group of models for Miami Fashion Week 2025 campaign
Miami Fashion Week® 2025 brings together global designers, industry leaders, and cultural innovators for a week celebrating couture, craftsmanship, and conscious creativityPhoto Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week

A Fashion Capital in Motion

Model on the beach for Jenny Polanco
Model on the beach for Jenny Polanco Photo Courtesy of Jenny Polanco

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) returns this October 20–26, 2025, transforming Miami into a vibrant stage for global design talent. As the second largest fashion event in the United States, officially recognized by the CFDA’s Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan, MIAFW bridges continents through its celebration of Latin American artistry, sustainability, and innovation.

This year’s edition marks a defining moment for Miami’s creative economy, as international icons, emerging designers, and industry leaders unite to showcase fashion’s evolving landscape. With the continued support of Miami-Dade County, MIAFW amplifies inclusivity and cultural diversity, cementing Miami’s role as the meeting point between North and South America.

For the first time, participating designers will also gain access to the exclusive Mana Fashion Showroom, connecting them directly with buyers, retailers, and key industry figures. This new initiative underscores Miami Fashion Week’s growing prestige as a platform for business, creativity, and global influence.

What to Expect at Miami Fashion Week® 2025

Monday, October 20 – The Official Kick-Off

Model for Sitka Semsch
Model for Sitka SemschPhoto Courtesy of Sitka Semsch

The week begins with the MIAFW 2025 Press Conference at Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College (9:30 a.m.). Executive Director Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III, and Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega will join leading designers to unveil this year’s program. The historic Freedom Tower sets the stage for a week that celebrates Miami’s growing role in the global fashion dialogue.

Tuesday, October 21 – Couture Meets Craftsmanship

Model for Beatriz de la Cámara's newest collection
Model for Beatriz de la Cámara's newest collectionPhoto Courtesy of Beatriz de la Cámara

The day unfolds with a showcase of Spanish and Peruvian artistry.

  • Beatriz de la Cámara at Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove (3:30 p.m.) will debut her latest romantic silhouettes that pay homage to traditional Spanish craftsmanship.

  • Later, Sitka Semsch takes over Shops at Merrick Park – Coral Gables (6:30 p.m.) with a collection that merges artisanal heritage and modern elegance, embodying her signature sustainable luxury.

Wednesday, October 22 – The Future of Fashion Summit

Model on the runway for Naeem Khan's collection
Model on the runway for Naeem Khan's collectionPhoto Courtesy of Naeem Khan

Under the theme “The Future of Fashion is Built Here,” the MIAFW Summit at Miami Dade College (9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) brings together over 20 industry leaders, including Nicole Miller, Naeem Khan, Angel Sanchez, and Shantall Lacayo. Through panels and keynotes, topics will explore sustainability, digital creativity, and inclusivity. The day concludes with a landmark moment—the first-ever Digital Fashion Show by the Miami Fashion Institute.

Group of models for Miami Fashion Week 2025 campaign
Latin American Fashion Summit 2025 Returns to the Miami Design District with a Dynamic Lineup of Global Industry Leaders

Thursday, October 23 – The Miami Fashion Week Gala

Designer Naeem Khan with models backstage
Designer Naeem Khan with models backstagePhoto Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week Gala

The annual Miami Fashion Week Gala at Queen Miami Beach (5:30–10:30 p.m.) promises an evening of glamour, philanthropy, and couture. The highlight of the night is a Naeem Khan fashion show, where intricate embroidery, opulent beading, and masterful tailoring come to life. Proceeds benefit Miami Dade College’s Miami Fashion Institute, fostering the next generation of fashion innovators.

Friday, October 24 – Latin Heritage on the Runway

Model for Brenda Noy
Model for Brenda NoyPhoto Courtesy of Brenda Noy

Fashion returns to Gary Nader Art Centre in Wynwood with two powerhouse Latin designers:

  • Brenda Noy (5:30 p.m.) brings a socially conscious approach to her ultra-feminine creations, merging sustainability with artful storytelling.

  • Jenny Polanco (7:00 p.m.) presents timeless designs that honor the Dominican Republic’s heritage through refined sophistication and artisanal craft.

Saturday, October 25 – Contemporary Voices and Bold Visions

Model for Yenny Bastida
Model for Yenny BastidaPhoto Courtesy of Yenny Bastida

At Gale Downtown Miami, the final day of runway presentations celebrates the region’s creative diversity:

  • Yenny Bastida (6:30 p.m.) showcases vibrant, textured ready-to-wear inspired by Venezuelan culture and craftsmanship.

  • Jhoan Sebastian Grey (8:00 p.m.), the Project Runway Season 17 winner, presents his signature minimalist yet intricate designs that blend innovation with sustainability.

Fashion with Purpose

Miami Fashion Week® 2025 not only celebrates design but also the values that define its future—sustainability, inclusivity, and global collaboration. Each event, from its forward-thinking Summit to its designer showcases, reinforces Miami’s growing position as a nexus for creativity and cultural exchange.

As the week unfolds, the city will once again prove that fashion is not just worn, it’s experienced.

Group of models for Miami Fashion Week 2025 campaign
Fashion Designers of Latin America Expands Its Global Vision at NYFW

