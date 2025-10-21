Blumarine Spring/Summer 2026: David Koma Weaves a Gothic Love Story in Motion

Every look reflects Koma’s fascination with controlling the softness of flou—a French couture term describing airy, fluid draping. Romantic georgette dresses, tiered and bowed, move with theatrical rhythm, while satin gowns embroidered with butterflies reveal frayed edges that hint at deconstruction and rebirth. The contrast continues in butterfly-embroidered tulle twin sets and tops that evoke the fragile intricacy of spiderwebs, and blouses whose draped strands mimic the wings of bats or butterflies.