Philipp Plein Serves Style: Inside the Spring/Summer 2026 “Tennis Society” Collection
A Match Point Moment in Milan
On September 27, 2025, at The Plein Hotel in Milan, Philipp Plein unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 Collection—an homage to the polished ease of tennis culture and the refined rhythm of summertime society. Aptly titled “Tennis Society,” the collection captures the essence of social sport through a contemporary lens, fusing athletic elegance with Plein’s signature opulent edge.
Rooted in the brand’s ethos of confidence and craftsmanship, this season’s vision celebrates the duality of leisure and luxury. The result is a collection that feels effortless yet intentional—a wardrobe tailored for the Hamptons, Wimbledon, or a sun-drenched escape to the Côte d’Azur.
Where Sport Meets Sophistication
“Tennis Society” explores the balance between performance and poise. The color story evokes the serenity of summer: soft neutrals interwoven with delicate sorbet pastels and muted denim tones. Ethereal dresses, buttery tailoring, and softly structured sets form the core of the womenswear, each piece moving fluidly between country club afternoons and sunset soirées.
Accessories heighten the collection’s playfully polished aesthetic. Sneakers and ribboned heels nod to sport-inspired glamour, while structured platforms, elevated boots, and pastel handbags in shades of baby pink and yellow infuse a sense of optimism. Plein’s attention to detail transforms leisurewear into an emblem of cultivated style.
Effortless Glamour, Day to Night
As daylight fades, the collection’s mood shifts into eveningwear that epitomizes the allure of the summer night. Sequined pastels shimmer with quiet confidence, and intricately woven fabrics reveal depth in texture and craftsmanship. Darker hues bring contrast, evoking the elegance of twilight and the quiet drama of a night spent among society’s most stylish.
For men, Plein’s tailoring remains precise yet airy—light suits that exude comfort without compromising refinement. The menswear silhouettes carry a sense of sport-inspired discipline, where even denim takes on a smart, pared-down form. Tennis rackets become a motif of playful sophistication, a symbol of the sport’s cultural prestige and the lifestyle it represents.
Evening looks for men embrace Philipp Plein’s unmistakable DNA: statement-driven, confident, and alive with personality.
A Lifestyle in Motion
More than a fashion statement, the Spring/Summer 2026 “Tennis Society” collection reflects Plein’s ongoing dedication to designing for a lifestyle—one where elegance meets energy. It’s a wardrobe built for those who live with purpose and presence, where fashion is both self-expression and social currency.
