Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Brings Global Talent, Diversity, and Design Innovation to Downtown LA
Source: Art Hearts Fashion
A Global Stage for Creativity
Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion concluded its Fall 2025 season with a series of dazzling runway presentations at The New Mart in Downtown LA, reaffirming the city’s place as a growing nexus of international fashion. The weeklong showcase united over 30 designers from across the world, featuring collections that spanned couture, streetwear, sustainability, and avant-garde design.
Founded by Erik Rosete, Art Hearts Fashion (AHF) has evolved into one of the most dynamic platforms in global fashion, known for championing diversity and bridging creative communities from Los Angeles to London and beyond. This season’s event spotlighted designers such as Alexis Monsanto, Amara, BFYNE, Coral Castillo, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, George Styler, Giannina Azar, Glaudi, HIROMI ASAI, Kentaro Kameyama, and Merlin Castell, among many others—each offering distinct perspectives that underscored the city’s eclectic, forward-thinking energy.
A Celebration of Diversity and Sustainability
One of the standout moments of the week came courtesy of the Black Design Collective Upcycle Denim & Sustainability Project 2025, which placed the spotlight on emerging Black designers, minority women, and LGBTQ+ creatives. Presented in partnership with Guess Jeans, Wells Fargo, and The Salvation Army, the initiative showcased how sustainability can intersect with luxury design, proving that responsible fashion can also be deeply artistic.
The runway came alive with innovative uses of recycled denim, tailored silhouettes, and expressive craftsmanship—each look telling a story of empowerment and community. The show served not only as a design statement but also as a cultural milestone, reflecting the creative pulse that drives both Art Hearts Fashion and the city of Los Angeles itself.
Couture Meets California
In the couture category, designers MNM Couture, Giannina Azar, Coral Castillo, and Glaudi delivered sophisticated collections that merged European craftsmanship with California ease. Alexis Monsanto’s runway—an LA favorite—stood out for its theatrical silhouettes and precision tailoring, while Merlin Castell and Venus Prototype blurred the boundaries between costume and couture, fusing artistry and drama with high-impact fashion.
For bridal fashion, Glaudi and Sahar Shaeir Couture brought romance to the runway with intricately embroidered gowns that balanced timeless elegance and contemporary design.
Menswear and Streetwear Redefined
Menswear took a commanding role this season, with designers like Mister Triple X, Cross Colours, and Richard Hallmarq redefining the category through innovative cuts and playful textures. HIROMI ASAI, known for modernizing traditional Japanese aesthetics, debuted menswear rooted in craftsmanship and cultural heritage, while Pia Bolte and The Mestizo blended streetwear with a distinct Los Angeles sensibility.
Mister Triple X, designed by Erik Rosete, offered a standout presentation that hinted at the brand’s next global chapter—one that will continue at Shanghai Fashion Week, where AHF is set to expand its international presence.
Celebrity Sightings and Cultural Moments
Adding to the week’s buzz, NBA star Lamar Odom was among the distinguished guests, attending ahead of his upcoming collaboration with Art Hearts Fashion for its next international showcase in Shanghai. His presence underscored the growing intersection between fashion, entertainment, and sports that continues to define Los Angeles as a creative capital.
Behind the scenes, beauty partners including Billion Dollar Beauty, Japonesque, and Icon Hair brought runway looks to life, while Maison Perrier, Coca-Cola, and Smartwater curated luxury guest experiences that elevated the atmosphere at The New Mart.
Art Hearts Fashion’s Expanding Global Vision
This season also marked a pivotal moment for Art Hearts Fashion as it prepares for international showcases in Shanghai and Ecuador, expanding its mission of connecting global designers through creativity, culture, and collaboration.
With events spanning New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, London, Ecuador, and Shanghai, AHF continues to be a trailblazer in uniting fashion’s global community under one visionary platform. The organization’s dedication to inclusivity and philanthropy has made it a cornerstone of contemporary fashion culture—one that thrives on innovation while honoring artistry in all its forms.
A Defining Moment for Los Angeles Fashion
Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion 2025 reaffirmed that fashion in LA is no longer secondary to New York or Paris—it is a creative force in its own right. The event’s fusion of couture, street style, and sustainability demonstrated the city’s unique position at the intersection of art, culture, and commerce.
As AHF prepares to take its next steps abroad, one thing remains clear: Los Angeles continues to be a beacon for global fashion, where diversity and imagination take center stage—and where every runway tells a story that extends far beyond the clothes.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.