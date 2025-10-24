Pierre-Louis Mascia Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Collection “Les Enfants du Paradis”

For Spring/Summer 2026, Pierre-Louis Mascia presents Les Enfants du Paradis, a collection that unfolds like a play—one where each garment acts as both costume and character. The designer, known for his mastery of print and pattern, draws inspiration from the 1945 French cinematic masterpiece of the same name, channeling its themes of illusion, memory, and spectacle into a sartorial performance that feels both nostalgic and modern.