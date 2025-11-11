Donatella Versace Leads a Defining Night at the 2025 Latin American Fashion Awards
The 2025 Latin American Fashion Awards arrived in full force at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas on November 8, gathering an international constellation of talent for an evening rooted in community, creativity, and cultural legacy. The event returned to the Altos de Chavón Amphitheatre for its second edition, guided by Donatella Versace as Jury President and united under the spirited theme “Hot by Heritage.” The result felt like a stylish love letter to Latin America’s creative future.
Founders Constanza Cavalli Etro and Silvia Argüello set the tone for a powerful evening honoring Latin identity and, importantly, the women who pass culture through generations. The sentiment was echoed in their words:
“This second edition is a celebration of unity, identity, and the women who give life to our heritage. With Donatella Versace leading our Jury, we felt the power of global sisterhood and the beauty of solidarity through creativity. Hot by Heritage was our way of honoring the past while igniting the future, proving that when we come together as a community, our culture doesn’t just shine… it transforms the world.”
Founders Constanza Cavalli Etro and Silvia Argüello
A Stage Built on Culture and Expression
The red carpet became an art gallery. Dominican artist Raquel Paiewonsky crafted a sculptural installation of symbolic forms of women’s breasts, designed as a tribute to motherhood and the origin of cultural identity. Part statement, part altar, the piece embodied the night’s reverence toward womanhood as the source of creation.
Inside the amphitheatre, the program opened with global star Becky G and acclaimed actor and producer Luis Gerardo Méndez, who together guided a night celebrating fashion’s power to reflect and redefine heritage. Two standout musical moments kept the energy high: Brazilian star Luísa Sonza delivered an electric opening, while Venezuelan artist Elena Rose closed the ceremony with soulful ease.
A New Era of Craftsmanship
The evening debuted the Carmen Busquets Couture Prize, created by entrepreneur and philanthropist Carmen Busquets to support couture craftsmanship across Latin America. The $50,000 award, paired with a tailormade mentorship, went to Raúl López of LUAR in recognition of his commitment to blending traditional mastery with modern expression.
Celebrating Global Influence
Donatella Versace presented the Designer of the Year Award to Willy Chavarria, applauding his vision and ability to pair social impact with timeless style. Fashion Icon of the Year went to Maluma, honoring the Colombian artist’s expressive sense of style, trendsetting presence, and growing legacy at the intersection of fashion and music.
Agua by Agua Bendita received Brand of the Year, presented by Nina García, in recognition of its devotion to storytelling anchored in heritage and sustainability. Visionary names continued to take center stage: Campillo was recognized as Emerging Designer of the Year, and Paloma Elsesser accepted Model of the Year, presented by Dominican music artist Tokischa.
Renell Medrano was honored as Fashion Photographer of the Year. Known for her cinematic and intimate portraits, Medrano’s work reflects the creative pulse of her generation and a deep commitment to portraying Latin artistry.
A Jury of Global Tastemakers
The roster of judges embodied the full range of fashion’s top voices. The prestigious international jury, presided by Donatella Versace, included Steven Kolb of CFDA, Carlo Capasa of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Nina Garcia of ELLE USA, Karla Martinez de Salas of Vogue Mexico & Latin America, Anna Dello Russo, Carlos Nazario, Imran Ahmed, Gabriela Hearst, Kean Etro, Sara Sozzani Maino, Zelika Garcia, Carmen Busquets, Vívian Sotocórno, and Alessia Glaviano.
Their collective expertise helped shape a powerful slate of 2025 honorees, spotlighting established talents and emerging trailblazers alike.
Award Categories at a Glance
This year’s Latin American Fashion Awards highlighted a remarkable range of visionaries shaping the industry today. Major honors included Fashion Icon of the Year, which went to Maluma, celebrating his commanding presence at the intersection of music and style. Designer of the Year recognized Willy Chavarria for his thoughtful blend of social consciousness and refined tailoring. Meanwhile, Agua by Agua Bendita was awarded Brand of the Year for its storytelling rooted in heritage and sustainability. The inaugural Carmen Busquets Couture Prize honored Raúl López of LUAR with a $50,000 grant and mentorship for his dedication to couture craftsmanship within a contemporary lens.
Beyond its headline categories, the ceremony spotlighted a new wave of emerging talent across design, photography, styling, and creative leadership. Campillo earned Emerging Designer of the Year, and Paloma Elsesser received Model of the Year, presented by Dominican artist Tokischa. Additional awards recognized photographers, stylists, accessories labels, and artisanal projects, underscoring the depth and diversity of Latin America’s creative ecosystem.
A Night That Moved the Industry Forward
As the ceremony concluded, guests headed to Minitas Beach Club for Tequila Don Julio cocktails and late-night dancing, soaking in the coastal breeze as the celebration continued.
Fashion enthusiasts who missed the festivities can experience the awards exclusively on ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish and Portuguese streaming platform, available for viewers in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.
