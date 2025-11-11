Donatella Versace Leads a Defining Night at the 2025 Latin American Fashion Awards

This year’s Latin American Fashion Awards highlighted a remarkable range of visionaries shaping the industry today. Major honors included Fashion Icon of the Year, which went to Maluma, celebrating his commanding presence at the intersection of music and style. Designer of the Year recognized Willy Chavarria for his thoughtful blend of social consciousness and refined tailoring. Meanwhile, Agua by Agua Bendita was awarded Brand of the Year for its storytelling rooted in heritage and sustainability. The inaugural Carmen Busquets Couture Prize honored Raúl López of LUAR with a $50,000 grant and mentorship for his dedication to couture craftsmanship within a contemporary lens.