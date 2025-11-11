Luli Fama Opens Fifth Miami Boutique at Dadeland Mall

Luli Fama has become one of Miami’s most recognizable luxury swimwear houses thanks to designs that merge standout patterns, thoughtful cuts and a global spirit. The Latin-owned brand is known for its universally flattering silhouettes and its mission to empower women to feel confident, sexy and strong. Its founders and designers have spent more than three decades perfecting fit, working with patterns that honor different body types while keeping silhouettes on-trend season after season.