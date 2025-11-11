Luli Fama Opens Fifth Miami Boutique at Dadeland Mall
Luli Fama has added another sun-kissed chapter to its Miami story. On November 6, the globally celebrated, Miami-born brand unveiled its fifth brick-and-mortar boutique at Dadeland Mall, welcoming top influencers, media and fashion insiders for an intimate evening that celebrated its creative DNA and growing international footprint.
A New Home for Miami Swim Culture
Positioned between the Apple Store and Pura Vida, the 1,667-square-foot boutique feels like entering a dream closet curated for days in the sun and nights that stretch past the shoreline. Soft lighting and neutral tones set a polished canvas for Luli Fama’s signature prints and sculpted silhouettes. The space champions the brand’s luxury swimwear and resortwear with an elegant flow that invites guests to touch, explore and be inspired.
This newest location deepens Luli Fama’s presence in Miami’s luxury retail landscape, underscoring the brand’s continued rise while honoring the Miami culture that nurtured it. The opening also celebrates community, creativity and craftsmanship, pillars that have guided Luli Fama from its local beginnings toward global acclaim.
A VIP Night That Felt Like Fashion Week
Guests were welcomed into the Luli universe with curated gifts and specialty cocktails before browsing new season swimwear and resort styles. Prints, textures and sun-ready palettes lined the displays, offering a taste of the brand’s unmistakable Miami sensibility.
Mid-evening, the boutique turned runway. Models who have previously walked for the brand at Miami Swim Week showcased the latest silhouettes, bringing movement and life to Luli Fama’s signature high-energy attitude. It was an elevated yet playful moment that underlined the brand’s reputation for spotlighting confidence, craft and body-flattering fit.
The evening drew notable names including Moira Tumas, Priscilla Ricart, Lilimar Hernandez, Leli Hernandez, Allegra Paris, Maria Victoria Ruiz, Victoria Vesce, Krystal Xamairy, Jüli Mery and Vanessa Christine, each adding star power to the celebration.
A Brand Built on Fit, Flavor and Female Empowerment
Luli Fama has become one of Miami’s most recognizable luxury swimwear houses thanks to designs that merge standout patterns, thoughtful cuts and a global spirit. The Latin-owned brand is known for its universally flattering silhouettes and its mission to empower women to feel confident, sexy and strong. Its founders and designers have spent more than three decades perfecting fit, working with patterns that honor different body types while keeping silhouettes on-trend season after season.
The brand’s philosophy is rooted in expression and passion, a celebration of lifestyle one bikini at a time. Bold colors and curated prints form its signature language, offering women swim and resort pieces engineered to feel both refined and effortless.
Miami Style, Global Stage
With its latest boutique, Luli Fama continues to expand thoughtfully while remaining deeply connected to its home city. For longtime fans and Miami newcomers alike, the new Dadeland Mall location offers an inviting destination to discover fresh collections and explore the style sensibility that propelled the brand from a small local favorite to an international swimwear authority.
The ribbon may be cut, but the celebration feels ongoing. For Luli Fama, this opening signals a continued commitment to honoring every body, every beach day and every woman who chooses to take on the world with a little extra sun-lit confidence.
