SHEIN Ushers In the Holiday Season with JWoww in New York

The evening doubled as the official launch of the SHEIN x JWoww Holiday Collection, curated by television personality and entrepreneur Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Known for her bold style and playful edge, JWoww created a selection that spans cozy loungewear, neutral statement pieces and coordinating outfits designed for family photo moments. The collection is available exclusively on SHEIN.com, echoing the brand’s accessible and digital-first approach.