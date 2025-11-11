SHEIN Ushers In the Holiday Season with JWoww in New York
SHEIN rang in the holidays in signature high-energy fashion on November 6, as its Hauliday Market Event took over The Triangle Loft in New York City’s Meatpacking District. Part celebration, part cozy seasonal playground, the event debuted the new SHEIN x JWoww Holiday Collection and welcomed a notable roster of television personalities, influencers and fans ready to toast the season in style.
A Holiday Market with a Fashion Pulse
The Triangle Loft was transformed into a winter village of pine trees, faux snow and twinkling lights, establishing an immediate mood of festive ease. Guests explored zones organized by category, including womenswear, menswear, activewear, accessories and even pet gifting. Each space encouraged discovery at a relaxed pace, while a custom coffee bar and seasonal desserts gave guests a comfortable backdrop to browse.
Experiential highlights included a personalized ornament station and a gondola-inspired vignette, creating alpine charm with a New York twist. Throughout, SHEIN emphasized its mission to connect affordability and style without sacrificing individuality or expression.
The SHEIN x JWoww Collection Takes Center Stage
The evening doubled as the official launch of the SHEIN x JWoww Holiday Collection, curated by television personality and entrepreneur Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Known for her bold style and playful edge, JWoww created a selection that spans cozy loungewear, neutral statement pieces and coordinating outfits designed for family photo moments. The collection is available exclusively on SHEIN.com, echoing the brand’s accessible and digital-first approach.
JWoww attended with her children and castmates from Jersey Shore Family Vacation, creating a familiar family dynamic and a celebratory spirit. Fans can join the style conversation across social platforms using #SHEINHauliday and #SHEINxJWoww.
A Celebrity-Filled Celebration
The guest list reflected the brand’s expansive cultural reach. Joining JWoww were Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Marie Pivarnick, along with Selling Sunset’s Mary Bonnet, Real Housewives’ Gia Giudice and Love Island’s Cashay Proudfoot. Many arrived in head-to-toe SHEIN, wearing shimmering holiday dresses, winter neutrals and sharply tailored pieces that showed the breadth of the brand’s seasonal offering.
Beyond the fashion statements, the crowd highlighted the brand’s cross-generational appeal. Friends and family of the brand explored the market together, giving the space an approachable tone that bridged the holiday spirit with personal style.
Accessible Fashion with Global Reach
Founded in Singapore, SHEIN has grown into an online lifestyle retailer with a global presence, offering in-house products and a broad catalog from international vendors. Its on-demand production model continues to position the company for a more responsive fashion future, emphasizing agility, affordability and access.
The Hauliday Market underscored that philosophy. Thoughtfully curated and rooted in community, it framed the holidays as an opportunity to explore one’s aesthetic in ways that are celebratory, stylish and attainable.
New York knows how to do the holidays well, and with SHEIN leading the styling cue, the city gained a little extra sparkle just in time for the season.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.