Valentino Garavani, Sarah Burton and Willy Chavarria Honored at 2025 WWD Honors in New York

New York’s fashion calendar found its focal point last night as Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) hosted the 2025 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street, coinciding with the opening evening of WWD’s annual Apparel & Retail CEO Summit. The event brought together industry leaders, celebrated designers and cultural luminaries, spotlighting the creative and commercial forces shaping today’s fashion landscape.
The ceremony recognized executives and brands demonstrating exceptional performance, as well as visionary figures whose contributions continue to define global style.
The John B. Fairchild Honor
The night’s highest distinction, the John B. Fairchild Honor, was awarded to Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, recognizing their enduring influence on international fashion. The honor was accepted by Giancarlo Giammetti and presented by Anne Hathaway.
The accolade joins a lineage of past recipients that includes Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Leonard Lauder, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Brunello Cucinelli, underscoring the prestige of the award and its role in commemorating fashion’s most notable visionaries.
Designer Awards
WWD spotlighted two standout creative leaders this year:
Sarah Burton, honored with Womenswear Designer of the Year for her work at Givenchy. The award was presented by Sidney Toledano.
Willy Chavarria, who received Menswear Designer of the Year on the ten-year anniversary of his namesake label. His award was presented by Jeremy Pope.
Across categories, the evening highlighted how Burton and Chavarria have brought artistic clarity to their respective houses, sustaining influence while continuing to shape fashion’s next chapter.
Additional 2025 WWD Honors Recipients
Patrice Louvet, President & CEO, Ralph Lauren Corporation: Edward Nardoza Honor for CEO Creative Leadership
Tapestry Inc.: Company of the Year, Public — accepted by Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Coach
Veronica Beard: Company of the Year, Private — accepted by Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, Co-Founders
InterParfums: Beauty Company of the Year, Public — accepted by Jean Madar, Co-Founder
Peach & Lily: Beauty Company of the Year, Private — accepted by Alicia Yoon, CEO
Tag Heuer: Watch Brand of the Year — accepted by Béatrice Goasglas, President Americas
Tiffany & Co.: Jewelry Brand of the Year — accepted by Michael Burke, Chairman & CEO of LVMH Fashion Group
Each honoree represents a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and strategic clarity within their respective sectors, reinforcing the ambition and reach of the fashion economy.
A Red-Carpet Guest List
The room welcomed figures across culture, fashion and entertainment, with appearances from Tory Burch, Laverne Cox, Colman Domingo (in Valentino), Meredith Duxbury, West Duchovny, Karen Elson (in Valentino), Ella Emhoff, Ariana Greenblatt, Iman (in Valentino), Lilli Kay, Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren, Suni Lee, Ego Nwodim, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl (in Valentino), Tefi Pessoa, AnnaSophia Robb, Lauren Santo Domingo, Adam Shulman (in Valentino), Justice Smith, Vera Wang and more.
The guest list demonstrated the reach of WWD’s global platform, which brings together designers, cultural figures, executives and creative talent at the highest level.
A Night That Reflects an Industry in Motion
The WWD Honors have long mirrored the rhythms of the fashion economy. This year’s awards spotlighted momentum across luxury, beauty, retail and design, recognizing both heritage institutions and emerging voices with distinct creative language.
With real-time coverage shared through @wwd, the night reinforced the ceremony’s role as a bridge between industry leadership and consumer culture.
About WWD
Founded in 1910 by Edmund Fairchild, Women’s Wear Daily has remained a definitive source of business news, trend reporting and industry analysis for more than 115 years. Now operated under Penske Media Corporation’s Fairchild Media Group, WWD reaches a global audience of more than 16 million monthly across digital, print, social and video. Alongside its coverage, WWD presents international summits and the annual Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, continuing its legacy as a voice of record for the fashion industry.
