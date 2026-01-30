Oriental Fashion Show Returns to Paris for Spring/Summer 2026, Bridging Couture, Craft, and Cultural Dialogue
Paris once again welcomed the return of Oriental Fashion Show, unfolding alongside Haute Couture Week and reaffirming its place as one of the capital’s most culturally layered fashion moments. The Spring Summer 2026 edition, held across two landmark Parisian venues, brought together designers from across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond, positioning craftsmanship and cultural storytelling at the heart of couture’s evolving conversation.
Under the direction of Hind Joudar, Oriental Fashion Show continued its role as a creative bridge between heritage and modernity. The program emphasized fashion as narrative, where technique, symbolism, and personal history carried as much weight as silhouette or finish.
A Couture Opening at the Hôtel de Crillon
The first chapter of the Spring Summer 2026 presentations unfolded on January 25 at the historic Hôtel de Crillon, setting a refined tone for the days ahead.
Yoland of the Sultanate of Oman remained firmly rooted in haute couture tradition, presenting pieces distinguished by meticulous beadwork and an adventurous use of color. Dubai-based Reesha Design by Shahad Al Sharood offered a playful counterpoint, reintroducing feathers into couture with a sense of movement and lightness that felt intentionally liberated.
Musée Guimet Hosts a Global Couture Dialogue
On January 27, the show transitioned to Musée Guimet, where a broader lineup underscored the international scope of the platform. The sequence opened with Manal Ajaj of Dubai, whose sculptural gowns treated the body as a living canvas, emphasizing form through architectural lines.
Designers including Reem Raddad of Jordan and Bernard Jabbour of Lebanon explored balance and restraint, blending Eastern and Western influences through refined eveningwear. Egyptian couturier Hany El Behairy challenged bridal conventions by introducing tailored trousers and blazers into wedding design, while Adiba of Kuwait looked to the 1990s for inspiration, reinterpreting iconic bridal silhouettes through a contemporary lens.
Bridal narratives continued to evolve through Hiroshi Goto, whose Japanese and Brazilian heritage informed a vision where white no longer defined the bridal gown, and Miss Kamilla of Uzbekistan, who revisited classic forms with subtle references to traditional Uzbek couture. Everyday elegance entered the conversation through Golli of Turkmenistan, while Anara Zakirli of Azerbaijan demonstrated the power of restraint with a monochrome brown collection built around versatility and cohesion.
A standout moment arrived through a collaborative presentation between Gowher Gouvernet of Turkmenistan and French designer Claude Patrick, whose partnership resulted in a cross-cultural dialogue that resonated deeply with the audience.
Couture as Cultural Exchange
Spanning nearly 24 hours of presentations and uniting 15 designers, the Spring Summer 2026 edition immersed buyers, journalists, and guests in a setting where fashion functioned as both art form and cultural exchange. The return of Oriental Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week reinforced a clear message: Paris remains fashion’s global language, and this platform continues to shape its most compelling conversations.
