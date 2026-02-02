GUESS JEANS Marks Its U.S. Flagship Debut With an Intimate West Hollywood Celebration

On January 28, GUESS JEANS kicked off a milestone moment with an intimate, star-studded dinner in Los Angeles, signaling the brand’s return to its Southern California roots ahead of the opening of its first U.S. flagship. Hosted by Chief New Business Development Officer Nicolai Marciano, the evening unfolded at the exclusive Living Room venue in West Hollywood, setting a refined, insider tone for the weekend-long celebration to follow.
The dinner marked the official start of festivities surrounding the flagship’s debut at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard, one of the city’s most storied fashion corridors. Opening its doors on Saturday, January 31, the new store represents a full-circle moment for the Los Angeles-born brand, reestablishing its presence in the city where its identity first took shape.
Guests reflected a cross-section of fashion, music, and creative culture, including Amelia Hamlin, Karrueche, Maggie Lindemann, Channel Tres, Lexee Smith, Denzel Dion, Shane Gonzales, Dr. Woo, Lee Spielman, Alex 2-Tone and Eli Russell. The mix underscored the brand’s ongoing dialogue with contemporary style and subculture, bridging heritage denim with modern influence.
The evening leaned into intimacy and intention, mirroring the brand’s approach to this new chapter. As GUESS JEANS prepares to welcome the public into its West Hollywood flagship, the private dinner served as a measured prelude, grounding the expansion in community, legacy, and a renewed sense of place in Los Angeles.
