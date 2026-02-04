From East Hampton to Palm Beach, Set Point Tennis Expands Its Elevated Take on the Game
A concept born in East Hampton is now taking shape in South Florida. Set Point Tennis, founded by husband-and-wife team Ricardo Winter and Lisa Hebert-Winter, has opened its Palm Beach location, extending a refined tennis experience that blends performance, fashion, and thoughtful instruction.
What began as a response to the limitations of the traditional pro shop has evolved into a lifestyle-driven destination for racquet sports. The original East Hampton flagship quickly established itself as a hub for players seeking more than equipment alone, pairing curated retail with coaching that values longevity, intelligence, and enjoyment of the game. With the Palm Beach opening in April 2025, Set Point Tennis carries that same philosophy into a new market.
A Modern Approach to Tennis Retail
Set Point Tennis offers a carefully selected range of premium racquets and paddles, sneakers, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The assortment spans established performance brands alongside fashion-forward athletic wear, reflecting a point of view that treats tennis as both sport and lifestyle.
At the center of the retail experience are racquet specialists who guide players through racquets, strings, and grips designed to improve play across tennis, pickleball, padel, and other racquet sports. The goal is not volume, but fit, ensuring that each piece of equipment aligns with how a player moves and plays.
From Flagship to Florida
The East Hampton location remains the brand’s foundation, drawing a mix of year-round locals and seasonal players who value both excellence and atmosphere. That success made Palm Beach a logical next chapter.
Located at 3300 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, the new store introduces South Florida to Set Point’s blend of lifestyle retail and private coaching. The space is designed to feel welcoming yet considered, offering an environment where training, conversation, and community intersect.
“We wanted to create something that reflected the way we live and play—beautiful, intentional, and grounded in community,” says Hebert-Winter, whose background as a former Pantone executive informs the brand’s visual and experiential identity.
“Palm Beach felt like the natural next step.”
Lisa Hebert-Winter, Co-Founder of Set Point Tennis
Coaching With Perspective
While the retail offering sets the tone, coaching anchors the brand. Winter, a high-level player and respected coach with more than 15 years of experience, leads Set Point’s instructional philosophy. His approach emphasizes smart play and sustainable performance over short-term intensity.
“Set Point isn’t just about training hard—it’s about playing smart, enjoying the game, and building optimal performance and lifelong skills on and off the court.”
Ricardo Winter, Co-Founder of Set Point Tennis
That mindset resonates with players who see tennis as a long-term pursuit rather than a seasonal pastime.
Building Community on and off the Court
The Palm Beach location will introduce a slate of new collaborations and programming, including private events, curated coaching sessions, exclusive product drops, and 24-hour racquet stringing. Each element is designed to connect a growing network of players who appreciate precision in their game and discernment in their surroundings.
As Set Point Tennis bridges East Hampton and Palm Beach, it reinforces a clear throughline. Tennis can be technical without feeling clinical, stylish without losing substance, and social without sacrificing performance. In both locations, the brand continues to serve players who value how they play as much as what they wear.
Locations:
East Hampton: 47 1/2 Main Street, East Hampton, New York
Palm Beach: 3300 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida
