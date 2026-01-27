Reserve Cup Miami 2026: Padel's Star-Studded Rise Hits New Heights
For a sport still earning its place in the American mainstream, padel certainly knows how to throw a party… especially when the Reserve Cup is at the helm. On January 24th, I found myself at the Reserve Miami Seaplane Base, surrounded by a high-profile crowd and the unmistakable thrum of Miami’s energy. Over the course of three sold-out days, more than 6,000 fans and an A-list roster of attendees came together to celebrate the official kickoff of the 2026 Reserve Cup Series.
Star Power and Serious Gameplay
Let’s start with the talent. It was hard not to be drawn in by the sheer intensity of the matches. I caught top-ranked players like Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia going head-to-head in high-stakes doubles battles that had the crowd on its feet. Their raw power, precision, and uncanny court awareness made it clear: this is not your average racquet sport. These are world-class athletes, and padel’s rise is no fluke.
This year’s showdown divided players into Team Reserve, captained by six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, and Team Miami, helmed by none other than five-time World Series Champion Derek Jeter. In the end, it was Team Reserve who hoisted the trophy—a symbolic win for a team (and captain) that clearly came to dominate.
As Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve Padel, noted:
“This weekend was a defining moment for padel in America and a clear reflection of just how far the sport has come since we started this event only three years ago.”
An Experience as Elevated as the Crowd
But the Reserve Cup isn’t just about padel, it’s about the lifestyle surrounding it. Between matches, I wandered through the Reserve Fan Village and the Food & Beverage Pavilion, where local favorites like The Joyce, Big Face Coffee, and Miami Slice kept the energy high and the flavors flowing. Dorsia’s roaming caviar cart was a luxe touch that reminded you: yes, this is still Miami.
Inside The Reserve Club, the tournament’s ultra-exclusive hospitality lounge, VIP guests enjoyed craft cocktails from Laelia Tequila and a curated culinary program by Groot Hospitality. I had the Xochi Spritz and Mexica Margarita—both refreshingly balanced and ideal for sipping between sets.
It didn’t hurt that the crowd looked like a red carpet roll call: Mark Wahlberg, DJ Khaled, Steve Aoki, Claire Holt, 50 Cent, and even Brad Garlinghouse and Harvey Spevak made appearances. This wasn’t just a sporting event; it was a scene.
More Than a Match: Entertainment and Activations
The energy extended well beyond the court. The week began with a Reserve Cup Draft Ceremony and Welcome Dinner at Casadonna, presented by UBS. On Thursday night, 50 Cent lit up the stage during the Hard Rock Bet Opening Night Post-Match Party, a moment that turned the tournament into a full-blown Miami nightlife event.
Luxury partnerships played a key role in enhancing the experience. From Aston Martin to Laelia Tequila, Discovery Land Company, Sierra Blanca Estates, and Wilson, every corner of the venue was dotted with thoughtful activations. UBS, once again serving as the event's premier Wealth Management Partner, anchored the elevated touchpoints throughout the week.
Setting the Pace for Padel’s Global Rise
In just three years, the Reserve Cup has grown from a buzzy new tournament into a global platform for padel’s expansion. The 2026 edition was streamed live on YouTube and aired internationally through ESPN Latin America, Mediaset Spain, and more, with SPOTV set to bring the action across Asia. Marbella is next on the tour.
