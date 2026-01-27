Reserve Cup Miami 2026: Padel's Star-Studded Rise Hits New Heights

For a sport still earning its place in the American mainstream, padel certainly knows how to throw a party… especially when the Reserve Cup is at the helm. On January 24th, I found myself at the Reserve Miami Seaplane Base, surrounded by a high-profile crowd and the unmistakable thrum of Miami’s energy. Over the course of three sold-out days, more than 6,000 fans and an A-list roster of attendees came together to celebrate the official kickoff of the 2026 Reserve Cup Series.