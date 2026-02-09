GUESS Takes the Runway to New Heights in Gstaad
On February 4, 2026, GUESS staged one of its most ambitious runway moments to date. Set within the sculptural snow igloos of Iglu-Dorf Gstaad, the brand unveiled a high-altitude fashion show that merged winter glamour, landscape, and performance into a singular expression of identity.
The event anchored the GUESS Winter Takeover, a multi-destination celebration spanning Switzerland, Italy, and France in honor of the brand’s 45th anniversary. Gstaad served as the emotional center of the project, transforming an iconic mountain setting into a living extension of the GUESS universe.
An Alpine Stage Unlike Any Other
With snow-covered peaks framing the horizon, GUESS became the first fashion brand to present a collection within this rarefied alpine environment. Building on last year’s high-altitude show at Glacier 3000, the Gstaad edition elevated the concept further, positioning nature not as a backdrop but as an active participant in the narrative.
Approximately 60 guests attended the intimate presentation, including key opinion leaders and members of the European fashion press. Among them were Chiara Ferragni, Leonie Hanne, and Lea Elui, underscoring the show’s cultural reach beyond the runway.
The timing was deliberate. The show unfolded during the golden hour, when shifting light softened the landscape and added depth to every movement. As daylight gave way to dusk, an emotional live performance by violinist Laura Zimmermann heightened the atmosphere, transforming the presentation into something closer to cinema than spectacle.
Design in Dialogue With the Landscape
The runway itself was carved directly into the snow, with models emerging through crystalline structures inspired by minerals and quartz formations. Transparent surfaces and reflective elements amplified the changing light, while GUESS red LED accents punctuated the white surroundings with restraint.
Minimal in form yet striking in presence, the set design echoed the textures of ice and snow, allowing the brand’s visual language to exist in harmony with its environment. The result felt immersive without overwhelming the setting, reinforcing GUESS’s ability to integrate heritage and modernity in unexpected contexts.
Winter Glamour, Reimagined
On the runway, GUESS unveiled its Fall Winter 2026 Ski Capsule alongside a curated preview of fashion looks that articulated the brand’s evolving winter narrative. The collection leaned into iconic silhouettes and signature pieces, presenting an alpine wardrobe that balanced ease with polish.
Plush faux furs, sculptural outerwear, cozy knits, and tactile finishes defined the looks, creating a conversation between comfort and allure. Layered volumes and confident proportions spoke to an après-ski attitude designed to move fluidly between slopes and social settings. It was winter style conceived for living, not posing.
Beyond the Runway Experience
The Gstaad show was part of a broader immersive journey designed for invited guests. Wellness played a central role, with red light therapy sessions developed in collaboration with Luminous Labs offering a moment of restoration ahead of the runway. The treatment’s red glow subtly mirrored the brand’s visual identity, linking performance, preparation, and design.
Evenings unfolded at some of Gstaad’s most storied venues, including Hotel Bellevue Gstaad and La Ferme Saint-Amour, extending the show’s intimate energy into settings defined by refinement and warmth.
A Pan-European Winter Takeover
Beyond Gstaad, the GUESS Winter Takeover extended across Zermatt, Bormio, Courchevel, and Glacier 3000. Branded ski lifts, gondolas, outdoor installations, and hospitality moments asserted GUESS’s presence throughout Europe’s most iconic winter destinations.
Reflecting on the moment, Paul Marciano shared:
"The 2026 fashion show embodies the very essence of GUESS. It has allowed us to craft an immersive, emotionally resonant experiences in one of the world's most coveted destinations — honoring our heritage while pushing our identity in bold and unexpected directions. Presenting the new collection at Gstaad, surrounded by its iconic alpine landscape, is yet another testament to how GUESS continues to evolve while remaining firmly rooted in its DNA."
Paul Marciano, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS, Inc.
Fashion, Elevated
By transforming an alpine landscape into a runway, GUESS closed its anniversary celebration with a statement that felt both confident and considered. Nature became the stage, winter became the medium, and fashion moved beyond walls and conventions. In Gstaad, GUESS did not simply show a collection. It created a moment that blurred the lines between design, destination, and experience.
