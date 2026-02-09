GUESS Takes the Runway to New Heights in Gstaad

"The 2026 fashion show embodies the very essence of GUESS. It has allowed us to craft an immersive, emotionally resonant experiences in one of the world's most coveted destinations — honoring our heritage while pushing our identity in bold and unexpected directions. Presenting the new collection at Gstaad, surrounded by its iconic alpine landscape, is yet another testament to how GUESS continues to evolve while remaining firmly rooted in its DNA."

Paul Marciano, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of GUESS, Inc.