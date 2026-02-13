Louis Vuitton Unveils the Express Bag With an Intimate New York City Celebration
Louis Vuitton marked the launch of its newest signature handbag, the Express Bag, with a cocktail event in New York City. Hosted at Obvio, the evening brought together fashion, culture, and music in a setting that felt aligned with the House’s enduring relationship with movement and modern elegance.
The celebration unfolded to a soundtrack curated by DJs Museum of Love and Nancy Whang, setting an energetic yet polished tone for the debut. The guest list reflected the brand’s cultural reach, with notable attendees including Kish Robinson, Tefi Pessoa, Aimee Song, Quentin Jones, Ana Batlle, Beverly Nguyen, Stella Jones, Recho Omondi, Madeline Argy, Stephanie Suganami, Lara Bjork, Elly McGaw, Lara Worthington, Derek Blasberg, Ivy Getty, Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise, Amber Ridinger, and Joe Carozza.
A New Signature Grounded in the Art of Travel
Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, the Express Bag continues Louis Vuitton’s long-standing exploration of travel as both function and fantasy. Introduced as part of the Fall Winter 2025 2026 collection, the bag reflects a moment when journeys were defined by train platforms, chance encounters, and the quiet anticipation of departure.
The Express Bag takes its name from a meaningful chapter in the House’s archives. Express was the original name of the Speedy bag in the 1930s, and this historical reference informs the new design without weighing it down. The malleable structure and body bands nod to the iconic Keepall, creating a familiar language that feels refreshed through proportion and material.
Design Details That Balance Ease and Refinement
Crafted in grained leather and velvet calfskin, the Express Bag is defined by a soft construction that emphasizes versatility. The design integrates the House’s signature codes with restraint. Monogram Canvas appears on the handles and key bell, while a gold-tone padlock secures the double-zip closure. Inside, Monogram jacquard lining reinforces the bag’s sense of continuity and craftsmanship.
Functionality plays a central role. A variety of handles and a double strap allow the Express to be worn in the hand, on the elbow, over the shoulder, or across the body. This adaptability positions the bag as a daily companion rather than a reserved statement piece.
Size, Color, and Availability
The Express Bag is offered in three sizes, accommodating different rhythms of movement and use. The color palette leans into chic, feminine tones that feel timeless without feeling expected. Options include Black, Hazelnut, Mahogany, Taupe, and a two-tone Ivory and Olympe Blue.
Available in stores beginning August 1, 2025, the Express Bag joins Louis Vuitton’s family of soft bags as a design that reflects the House’s pursuit of excellence, creativity, and craftsmanship.
