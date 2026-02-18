Gieves & Hawkes Traces Its Origins With Spring Summer 2026, Threads of Time
Gieves & Hawkes has unveiled Threads of Time, its Spring Summer 2026 collection and a considered return to the foundations that shaped the House long before its address on Savile Row became synonymous with British tailoring. The new season looks beyond nostalgia, drawing instead on lineage, use, and endurance as living forces that continue to define the brand today.
Before formal coats and quiet authority, there was Portsmouth, where Gieves began by serving the Royal Navy. In that working port, trust, durability, and craft were not aesthetic ideals but necessities. Spring Summer 2026 reconnects with that origin point, reframing it as a thread that runs through time, tested by wear and strengthened through purpose.
Tailoring Shaped by Time and Movement
At the core of Threads of Time is the act of making itself. Cloth begins as yarn, held in tension and shaped through craft at its most elemental. This philosophy translates into a redefined silhouette that favors ease without sacrificing precision. Softened structure, relaxed shoulders, and unlined double-breasted jackets allow for movement while maintaining the discipline expected of Savile Row tailoring.
The material story reflects the demands of distance and climate. Breathable cottons, airy wools, linen-silk blends, and exclusive British cloths are selected for long summer days and travel, balancing polish with practicality. The palette moves through warm navy, sky blue, turquoise, mauve, and ivory, echoing sea, light, and open horizons.
Archive, Reimagined
Heritage appears not as reference but as construction. The Portsmouth Men wool jacquard draws directly from 1800s working Portsmouth archives, incorporating imagery of HMS Victory and commissioned drawings of sailors once outfitted by Gieves. This motif carries through the collection across eveningwear, accessories, and linings, creating a visual throughline that ties past to present.
Elsewhere, the House’s Morse Code print introduces a quieter form of storytelling. The redesigned G and H code forms a house-specific pinstripe, seen in a double-breasted tuxedo where a strong base silhouette is layered with a contrasting green stripe. The result speaks to forward momentum while remaining grounded in tradition.
A Wardrobe Built to Evolve
Threads of Time follows a man whose wardrobe adapts with intention, moving easily between day and evening, shore and street. Each piece is engineered for versatility, anchored by the composure and restraint that define Gieves & Hawkes. Positioned under the idea of Made to Weather the World, the collection reframes the House’s two-century legacy as a modern lifestyle statement, one shaped by endurance and relevance rather than ceremony alone.
