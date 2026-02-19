The Supermodel Project and Syndicate11 Host an Intimate NYFW Gathering Centered on Care, Culture, and Community
New York Fashion Week is often defined by packed runways and after-hours spectacle, but on Friday, February 13, 2026, a quieter and more intentional gathering unfolded at the Alameda Hotel in Chelsea. Hosted by Syndicate11 alongside The Supermodel Project, the off-calendar evening placed focus where the industry rarely pauses long enough to look directly: the health, safety, and long-term well-being of working models.
Conversations That Center the People Behind the Runway
The event brought together an intergenerational mix of models, creatives, agency leaders, and brand executives for an intimate NYFW moment shaped around conversation and connection. The evening opened with a moderated discussion led by Betsy Sze, Vice President of Models.com, alongside supermodel Achok Majak and model consultant Greg Chan, founder of The Supermodel Project. Together, the panel explored themes of culture, visibility, and responsibility, addressing how the fashion industry can evolve to better support the people who power it.
The discussion emphasized the need for stronger systems around education, professional rights, and accountability, particularly as the industry continues to move at an accelerated pace. Rather than framing models as fleeting presences on a runway, the panel positioned them as professionals whose work deserves structure, protection, and care.
An Intentional Social Moment
Following the discussion, the room opened into a social gathering where guests mingled, danced, and connected in a setting that felt deliberate in scale and tone. The evening underscored Syndicate11’s mission to convene meaningful rooms that prioritize long-term opportunity over transactional access. Founded by model Levi Lomey, Syndicate11 operates as a private, invite-only collective supporting top-tier creative talent through relationship-driven infrastructure and curated experiences.
Who Was in the Room
Notable attendees included Achok Majak, Tianna St. Louis, Greg Chan, and Betsy Sze, with the guest list reflecting a cross-section of voices shaping fashion across modeling, consulting, and industry leadership. The setting allowed for conversations that often get lost amid Fashion Week’s intensity, reinforcing the value of slowing down to build community with intention.
The Mission Driving The Supermodel Project
The Supermodel Project’s presence anchored the evening in purpose. Founded by Greg Chan and Achok Majak, the nonprofit is dedicated to improving working conditions for models across castings, runway shows, photo shoots, and industry events. Its advocacy extends into education around contracts, financial literacy, personal boundaries, and mental and physical health, aiming to create a more ethical and transparent fashion ecosystem.
Why This Moment Matters
As Fashion Week continues to evolve, gatherings like this signal a shift toward more thoughtful forms of connection. By centering conversation, responsibility, and care, The Supermodel Project and Syndicate11 offered a reminder that fashion’s future depends not only on what is seen on the runway, but on how the people behind it are supported long after the lights dim.
