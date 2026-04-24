What I Packed for a Long Weekend in Los Angeles

Los Angeles isn’t a city you pack heavily for. The pace is relaxed, the days tend to unfold as you go, and most plans have a way of changing once you’re there. A long weekend might start with breakfast in Brentwood, turn into an afternoon at The Broad, and end with dinner beneath the palms in West Hollywood or a drive along the coast.
The clothes that work best in Los Angeles are the ones that can move easily through all of it. Linen, soft cashmere, good sunglasses, a dress that works for nearly anything, and shoes you can actually walk in. Nothing too formal, nothing too precious. Even at the city's smartest hotels and restaurants, the style is more understated than you might expect.
For three days in Los Angeles, this is what I packed.
The first rule of packing for Los Angeles is to leave a little extra room. You’ll end up bringing something back, whether it’s a candle from Melrose Place, a blouse from Beverly Hills, or a book from a design shop in Venice.
For a long weekend, I pack a lightweight carry-on with clean lines and a polished finish. The best option is the
It is sleek without being flashy, glides easily through LAX, and somehow manages to hold far more than it appears. For a hardsided option, the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On has a sculpted aluminum shell that feels more structured and offers extra protection for what you pack.
Inside, I always add a set of Amazon Basics Packing Cubes. They are not glamorous, but they keep everything perfectly organized.
Los Angeles travel begins at the airport. The ideal outfit should feel polished enough for an impromptu lunch on arrival, but comfortable enough for security lines and a longer flight.
The trench is essential. Los Angeles mornings often begin with that soft marine layer drifting inland from the coast. Santa Monica can feel almost cool at breakfast, even if by noon the city is glowing beneath cloudless skies.
Los Angeles is one of the easiest cities in the world to dress for because almost everything revolves around ease. Nobody looks as though they tried too hard, yet somehow everyone still looks impossibly put together.
For daytime, I pack three outfits that can be mixed and matched.
There is something about Los Angeles that calls for linen, especially in soft shades of oat, ivory, and pale sand.
For lunches in Beverly Hills or shopping along Melrose Place, I pack:
This is the sort of outfit that feels perfectly at home at lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel or while wandering through the boutiques along Rodeo Drive.
Every Los Angeles suitcase needs one dress that can do almost everything. Something that works for brunch in Santa Monica, an afternoon in West Hollywood, or drinks at sunset.
I always bring:
The beauty of a dress like this is that it needs almost nothing else. Los Angeles style tends to feel most elegant when it is understated.
No matter how carefully I plan, there is always one afternoon in Los Angeles that calls for denim and a perfect white shirt. Perhaps it is a drive up the coast to Malibu, a walk through Venice, or an hour spent browsing the shelves at a favorite bookstore.
For that, I pack:
The combination feels timeless and very California.
Los Angeles evenings are surprisingly different from the day. The air cools, the light turns honey-colored, and the city becomes more glamorous.
Even if your plans are fairly relaxed, bring one outfit that feels unmistakably evening.
For dinner in West Hollywood or cocktails with a view, I pack:
This is the outfit I would wear to dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel, followed by a late drink on the terrace.
I also always bring one pair of beautiful earrings. The kind that instantly make the simplest outfit feel finished. Bloomingdale’s has excellent options from Marco Bicego that are elegant and go with everything.
Los Angeles has a way of making you want to look rested, glowy, and just slightly better than usual. The trick is to keep everything light.
The sunscreen is non-negotiable. Even in winter, the California sun can be stronger than you expect. I also bring a small bottle of facial mist to keep in my bag during the day.
The smallest things often make the biggest difference when traveling.
For Los Angeles, I always bring:
The hat is essential in Los Angeles. The weather is so perfect, you end up spending most of the day outside, and it offers a bit of welcome coverage.
Packing for Los Angeles is less about having a different outfit for every possible plan and more about bringing pieces that make you feel like the best version of yourself. The city has a relaxed glamour to it, but it is a glamour rooted in ease. Beautiful sunglasses. A soft cashmere sweater tossed over bare shoulders. Linen trousers that move in the breeze coming off the ocean.
If you pack thoughtfully, you can spend less time wondering what to wear and more time enjoying the city itself: breakfast beneath the bougainvillea, the cool air coming in from the Pacific, and those California sunsets that make even an ordinary weekend in Los Angeles feel faintly cinematic.
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