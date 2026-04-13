The 7 Best Luggage Collections to Buy in 2026

The best luggage collections to invest in for 2026 are Tumi Alpha, Briggs & Riley Baseline, Samsonite Freeform, Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0, Carl Friedrik Carry-On X, Bric's Bellagio, and RIMOWA Original or Essential. Each brand offers a complete range, from carry-on to checked luggage, with strong warranties, durable construction, and cohesive design across every piece in the collection.
Everyone knows the feeling. The handle that wobbles by trip three. The zip that splits somewhere over the Atlantic. The case that looked elegant in the store and arrived at the carousel looking like it had taken a detour through a war zone. Good luggage, it turns out, is one of the more worthwhile investments a traveler can make. The right collection lasts a decade, maybe two and removes friction from every journey, trip after trip, year after year.
What follows is not a roundup of individual pieces. It is a guide to building a luggage collection, brand by brand, with collections that work together, travel well, and last. Every brand featured here sells a complete range, carry-on luggage, checked luggage, weekenders, and travel bags, so you can start with one strong piece and expand the same collection over time.
Walk through any airport business lounge and the count of Tumi bags is instructive. The brand has been the go-to for serious travelers since 1975, and for good reason: its signature FXT Ballistic Nylon traces its origins to a fabric originally developed for military use, refined by Tumi over decades into one of the most durable materials in the luggage industry. It is the kind of material that handles whatever an airport can do to it.
The Alpha collection is Tumi's flagship softside range. The Dual Access Expandable Carry-On offers large-capacity packing with dual-access entry and TSA combination locks as standard. The iconic TUMI Brief Pack functions as a mobile office with structured organization and a hidden phone pocket. For longer trips, the Double Expansion Duffel adds serious capacity without the checked-luggage premium.
The Alpha collection spans carry-ons, checked bags, backpacks, duffels, and briefcases, a complete travel collection from a single brand, built to the same exacting standard throughout. Classic black and navy anchor the range, with additional colorways available across key silhouettes.
Best for: The frequent flyer who lives out of a suitcase and needs every bag to perform at the same level.
The warranty alone is worth the conversation. Briggs & Riley's Simple As That guarantee covers all functional damage, including airline damage, which most brands explicitly exclude, for as long as you own the bag. If a baggage handler destroys the handle in Barcelona, the brand fixes it. That kind of confidence in one's own product is rare, and in over three decades Briggs & Riley has never wavered on the promise.
The Baseline collection is the heart of the offering, and one of the most consistently recommended luggage collections among frequent flyers. Dedicated to what the brand calls the spirit of discovery, these are bags built for the way people travel now, engineered to last a lifetime. The CX compression-expansion system is the standout feature across every carry-on and checked bag in the range: expand the case when you need the space, then compress it back to its original size so it still fits the overhead bin.
The ballistic nylon construction holds up to everything travel throws at it. The wheels roll smoothly across every surface, from polished airport floors to cobblestone streets. Available in classic black, olive, Navy and Plum. Baseline moves between business and leisure without missing a beat. The collection spans carry-on bags, medium and large checked luggage, and travel accessories, everything a traveler needs, from a single brand that stands behind every piece.
Best for: The traveler who wants luggage they never have to think about again, backed by the most comprehensive warranty in the category.
There is a reason Samsonite has been a household name since 1910. Over a century of making suitcases has produced an institutional understanding of what travelers need, and the Freeform collection is one of the clearest expressions of that knowledge. Polypropylene hardshell, effortless 360-degree spinner wheels, expandable zippers for when you have overpacked, and a nesting design that makes storage simple. The bags are light, well-balanced, and the flex in the shell absorbs impact without cracking.
It is the collection to build around: the checked bag for long-hauls, the carry-on for short trips, the matching set that sits ready and never lets you down. A hidden ID tag on the back of each piece is a small detail that reveals the brand's long experience with practical thinking.
The range spans an impressive spectrum of colors, from understated black and navy to more expressive options for those who want to spot their bag at the carousel without a second glance. A 10-year limited warranty covers manufacturing defects. The Freeform works equally well for a week in Sicily and a two-day business trip.
Best for: The traveler who wants dependable, durable hardside luggage across a complete matching collection, without the premium price tag.
Founded in Paris in 1946, Delsey has spent eight decades making luggage with the particular sensibility of a brand that has always understood travel as something worth doing beautifully. The Chatelet Air 2.0 is the collection that best captures that ethos. It combines 100 per cent virgin polycarbonate hardshell construction with faux leather accents and reinforced corners that carry the visual weight of a much more expensive case.
The details are where Delsey earns its reputation. The ZIP Securitech system uses a patented double-zipper mechanism that is three times more resistant to intrusion than a standard zip, a meaningful security upgrade for checked luggage in particular. The dual-density spinner wheels are exceptionally quiet on every surface. Inside, the 50/50 clamshell opening reveals two fully zippered compartments with a laundry bag and shoe bag included as standard.
The Chatelet Air 2.0 collection spans carry-on luggage, medium and large checked bags, and a matching weekender, all in the same refined aesthetic, available in Angora, chocolate, and several classic colorways. A 10-year limited warranty provides additional peace of mind. For the aesthetically minded traveler, this is one of the most pleasurable luggage collections to own and travel with.
Best for: The style-conscious traveler who wants European design intelligence, smart security features, and a complete matching collection at an approachable investment.
Carl Friedrik is the name to know if you are paying attention. Founded in London in 2012 by Swedish brothers Niklas and Mattis Oppermann, the brand has built a devoted following among those who value considered design and quality.
The collection is built around German-engineered Makrolon polycarbonate, which manages the rare trick of looking sleek, cleaning easily, and absorbing the kind of impact that would dent lesser hardside cases. The Carry-On X features vegetable-tanned Italian leather handles, an aluminum lock frame with dual TSA-approved latches and 360-degree spinner wheels that operate with near-silent precision.
The collection currently spans two carry-on sizes, a medium and large check-in, and a trunk, enough to build a complete matching set from carry-on to long-haul.
Best for: The design-conscious traveler who wants quiet luxury, exceptional materials, and the satisfaction of being slightly ahead of the conversation.
Italy has been making beautiful things for a very long time, and Bric's has been making beautiful luggage since 1952. The Milanese brand brings the same sensibility to travel goods that Italian design brings to everything it touches, an instinct for proportion, material, and finish that is simply part of the culture.
The Bellagio is the flagship collection: a hardside spinner crafted from recycled polycarbonate with distinctive Italian leather accents, lightweight, and impact resistant. Four double 360-degree spinner wheels handle every surface with ease, and a two-part internal compression system keeps belongings secure from departure to arrival.
The Bellagio spans carry-on and check-in spinner trunks in multiple sizes, all designed to work together as a coherent travel collection.
Best for: The heritage-minded traveler who appreciates Italian craft, values considered design and wants a collection that works as a cohesive collection.
There is no luggage conversation that does not, at some point, arrive here. Founded in Cologne in 1898, RIMOWA has spent over a century refining what a suitcase can be, and the result is two collections that between them cover every kind of traveler.
The Original, crafted from high-end anodized aluminum with the brand's signature grooved shell, is the one that turned the industry on its head when it launched, and remains one of the most recognizable objects in any airport in the world. The Essential brings the same design language to polycarbonate, offering a lighter, more color-expressive alternative.
Both collections are built around the same convictions: a Stage-free telescopic handle that adjusts to any height without clicking through fixed positions, patented multi-wheel technology with ball-bearing mounted wheels for effortless steering, a height-adjustable Flex Divider inside that adapts to what you are packing, and TSA-approved locks. Both carry RIMOWA's lifetime guarantee.
Best for: The traveler who wants the definitive luggage collection and is prepared to invest accordingly.
The carry-on comes first, it travels the most, endures the most, and will tell you everything you need to know about whether a collection deserves your long-term loyalty. Add the checked bag when the carry-on has earned your trust. A weekender or duffel rounds out the collection for longer journeys.
When choosing between hardside and softside, consider how you travel rather than how the bag looks on a shelf. Hardside protects fragile items and resists. Softside expands when you need it to and absorbs the odd awkward shape without complaint. Many frequent travelers end up with one of each, a hardside carry-on for short trips and a softside checked bag for longer ones where volume does.
Color is worth thinking about once and then never again. A collection built around black, navy, or a single neutral travels with everything, photographs well, and never dates. A bold colorway might help at the carousel, but it tends to age less gracefully.
A note on mixing brands: there is no reason not to. A RIMOWA carry-on alongside a Briggs & Riley checked bag is a perfectly considered choice. What matters is that each piece performs its role well, and if you are mixing brands, check that the warranty terms are compatible with how you travel. Briggs & Riley's lifetime guarantee covering airline damage is especially valuable on a checked bag, which takes the most punishment. On a carry-on that never leaves your hands, it matters less.
What is the best luggage collection to buy in 2026?
The best luggage collections to buy in 2026 are Tumi Alpha (best for business travelers), Briggs & Riley Baseline (best warranty and long-term durability), Samsonite Freeform (best value hardside collection), Carl Friedrik Carry-On X (best quiet luxury), Bric's Bellagio (best Italian heritage), and RIMOWA Original or Essential (the definitive luxury benchmark).
Is it worth investing in a premium luggage collection?
Over a five to ten year horizon, yes. The cost-per-trip calculation on a well-made luggage collection invariably outperforms the cycle of replacing cheaper bags every two to three years. The collections in this edit are designed to last a decade or more with normal care. Buy well once. It is, in the end, the most economical approach to travel.
Which luggage collection has the best warranty?
Briggs & Riley offers the most comprehensive warranty in the category, a lifetime guarantee that covers all functional damage, including airline damage. RIMOWA, Carl Friedrik, and Bric's all carry lifetime warranties, though the terms vary. Tumi provides a five-year limited warranty, with the most generous coverage in year one.
Is Tumi luggage worth the investment?
Yes, particularly the Alpha collection. Tumi's FXT Ballistic Nylon is one of the most durable softside materials in luggage manufacturing, and the Alpha range covers carry-ons, checked bags, duffels, and backpacks in a cohesive collection designed for frequent travel. The brand offers a five-year limited warranty, with comprehensive coverage.
What luggage do frequent flyers recommend?
Frequent flyers most consistently recommend Briggs & Riley for its unmatched lifetime warranty and reliability, Tumi Alpha for its combination of durability and organization, and RIMOWA for those who want the definitive premium collection. Samsonite Freeform is widely cited for dependable hardside performance at an accessible price. Carl Friedrik is increasingly recommended among design-conscious travelers for its quiet luxury.
What is the difference between a carry-on and checked luggage collection?
A carry-on is designed to fit in an aircraft overhead bin (typically 22 x 14 x 9 inches for most US airlines) and avoids checked baggage fees. Checked luggage is larger, designed to be checked into the hold. A complete luggage collection includes matching pieces in both sizes, often a carry-on, a medium checked bag (24–26 inches), and a large checked bag (28–30 inches), so every trip is covered from a single brand.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.