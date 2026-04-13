The 7 Best Luggage Collections to Buy in 2026

There is no luggage conversation that does not, at some point, arrive here. Founded in Cologne in 1898, RIMOWA has spent over a century refining what a suitcase can be, and the result is two collections that between them cover every kind of traveler.

The Original, crafted from high-end anodized aluminum with the brand's signature grooved shell, is the one that turned the industry on its head when it launched, and remains one of the most recognizable objects in any airport in the world. The Essential brings the same design language to polycarbonate, offering a lighter, more color-expressive alternative.