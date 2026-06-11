Fashion and Style

Lizzo, Alix Earle, and Brooks Nader Headline the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach

SI Swimsuit closed Miami Swim Week's marquee weekend with a May 30 runway at W South Beach that paired a surprise Lizzo performance with viral turns from Bethenny Frankel, Katie Austin, and the Cavinder twins
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models celebrate onstage at W South Beach in Miami
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit closed Miami Swim Week with a star-studded runway at W South BeachPhoto Courtesy of Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
3 min read

At a Glance

  • The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show took over W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, 2026, closing Miami Swim Week with a mix of celebrity, fashion, and live performance.

  • Lizzo delivered a surprise performance, introduced by SI Swimsuit veteran Camille Kostek, that turned the runway into a full concert.

  • Brooks Nader opened the show alongside her sisters in a chain-crochet bikini; Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel closed the finale in Baywatch-inspired red swimsuits.

  • The show premieres on Hulu June 9, 2026.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, aka "The Cavinder Twins"
Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, aka "The Cavinder Twins" at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Miami Swim Week offered no shortage of runways this year, but the night most of the front rows were talking about belonged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the brand staged its annual Runway Show at W South Beach, capping a full slate of Swim Week programming at the hotel that included a kick-off event presented by KYU.

Molly Sims and Christen Goff walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Molly Sims and Christen Goff walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The evening's defining moment arrived without warning. SI Swimsuit veteran Camille Kostek stepped out to introduce Lizzo, and the Grammy winner proceeded to turn the runway into a stage, performing as the crowd stayed on its feet. For a fashion event, it played like a concert; for a concert, the wardrobe was considerably better.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models celebrate onstage at W South Beach in Miami
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Brooks Nader Opens, Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel Close

Grace Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, and Brooks Nader
Grace Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, and Brooks Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader opened the show alongside her sisters, Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane, walking in a shimmering chain-crochet bikini and debuting newly blonde hair. The family act set an assured tone for a cast that moved fluidly between modeling, sport, and social media.

The finale belonged to an unlikely pairing. Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel walked together in classic red swimsuits inspired by Baywatch, with Frankel debuting a cropped new haircut. The two span a generational divide, one a social media phenomenon, the other a reality television original, and their joint turn quickly became the night's most replayed moment.

Alix Earle walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Alix Earle walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin offered the evening's most personal note, celebrating her pregnancy on the runway and debuting her baby bump to sustained applause.

A Deep Bench of SI Swimsuit Talent

Ellie Thumann walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Nicole Williams English and Hunter McGrady walk the runway
Jasmine Sanders walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

Beyond the headliners, the runway drew from across the SI Swimsuit roster: Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Molly Sims, Remi Bader, Jena Sims, Xandra, Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Christen Goff, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Ellie Thumann, and Meredith Mickelson among them. The casting reflected the brand's ongoing case that beauty, sport, and representation belong on the same catwalk.

The audience kept pace. Hulu personalities Maura Higgins and Stassi Schroeder appeared, along with the Dancing with the Stars cast, including Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, and Emma Slater. Chmerkovskiy drew one of the loudest reactions of the night with his signature knee-slide down the runway.

Sailor Stripes, Bond Girls, and Baywatch Red

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader
Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim WeekPhoto Courtesy of Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The show's styling moved through three distinct registers: nautical sailor references, sleek Bond Girl glamour, and the Baywatch-inspired red that carried the finale. Each theme gave the cast room to perform rather than simply walk, which is increasingly the point of this particular show. SI Swimsuit has built its Miami Swim Week franchise on the collision of fashion, entertainment, and pop culture, and the 2026 edition leaned fully into that formula.

For those who missed the night in person, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show premieres on Hulu June 9, 2026.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models celebrate onstage at W South Beach in Miami
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