Lizzo, Alix Earle, and Brooks Nader Headline the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show took over W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, 2026, closing Miami Swim Week with a mix of celebrity, fashion, and live performance.
Lizzo delivered a surprise performance, introduced by SI Swimsuit veteran Camille Kostek, that turned the runway into a full concert.
Brooks Nader opened the show alongside her sisters in a chain-crochet bikini; Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel closed the finale in Baywatch-inspired red swimsuits.
The show premieres on Hulu June 9, 2026.
Miami Swim Week offered no shortage of runways this year, but the night most of the front rows were talking about belonged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the brand staged its annual Runway Show at W South Beach, capping a full slate of Swim Week programming at the hotel that included a kick-off event presented by KYU.
The evening's defining moment arrived without warning. SI Swimsuit veteran Camille Kostek stepped out to introduce Lizzo, and the Grammy winner proceeded to turn the runway into a stage, performing as the crowd stayed on its feet. For a fashion event, it played like a concert; for a concert, the wardrobe was considerably better.
Brooks Nader opened the show alongside her sisters, Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane, walking in a shimmering chain-crochet bikini and debuting newly blonde hair. The family act set an assured tone for a cast that moved fluidly between modeling, sport, and social media.
The finale belonged to an unlikely pairing. Alix Earle and Bethenny Frankel walked together in classic red swimsuits inspired by Baywatch, with Frankel debuting a cropped new haircut. The two span a generational divide, one a social media phenomenon, the other a reality television original, and their joint turn quickly became the night's most replayed moment.
Katie Austin offered the evening's most personal note, celebrating her pregnancy on the runway and debuting her baby bump to sustained applause.
Beyond the headliners, the runway drew from across the SI Swimsuit roster: Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Molly Sims, Remi Bader, Jena Sims, Xandra, Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Christen Goff, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Ellie Thumann, and Meredith Mickelson among them. The casting reflected the brand's ongoing case that beauty, sport, and representation belong on the same catwalk.
The audience kept pace. Hulu personalities Maura Higgins and Stassi Schroeder appeared, along with the Dancing with the Stars cast, including Jenna Johnson, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, and Emma Slater. Chmerkovskiy drew one of the loudest reactions of the night with his signature knee-slide down the runway.
The show's styling moved through three distinct registers: nautical sailor references, sleek Bond Girl glamour, and the Baywatch-inspired red that carried the finale. Each theme gave the cast room to perform rather than simply walk, which is increasingly the point of this particular show. SI Swimsuit has built its Miami Swim Week franchise on the collision of fashion, entertainment, and pop culture, and the 2026 edition leaned fully into that formula.
For those who missed the night in person, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show premieres on Hulu June 9, 2026.
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