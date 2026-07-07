Backstage at Paraiso: The Swim 2027 Trends That Defined Miami Swim Week 2026

Miami spent the last week of May doing what it does better than any city in the world: setting the swim and resortwear agenda a full year out. Paraiso Miami Swim Week returned to Miami Beach for its 22nd edition from May 28 to 31, while Miami Swim Week: The Shows ran concurrently at Mondrian South Beach, and between the two platforms the Swim 2027 direction came into focus. RESIDENT photographer Bridgett Ezzard was backstage and on the runway at Oceanus, LainSnow, Huney's, Atelier Palacios, Origin of Oceans, and Voglia Swimwear, and her images tell the story the way the front row saw it: up close, before the lights, and in motion.