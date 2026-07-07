Backstage at Paraiso: The Swim 2027 Trends That Defined Miami Swim Week 2026

Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 returned to Miami Beach May 28 to 31 for its 22nd edition, with the new RISE platform for emerging designers staged over the pool at the Kimpton Surfcomber.
The Swim 2027 season points to bold expressive prints, sculptural jewelry and hardware, retro influence, and resortwear designed to move from beach to evening.
RESIDENT photographer Bridgett Ezzard shot backstage and runway at Oceanus, LainSnow, Huney's, Atelier Palacios, Origin of Oceans, and Voglia Swimwear, with exclusive images throughout this feature.
Celebrity and founder-led debuts defined the week, including Kristin Cavallari walking the runway at the first RESA x Uncommon James show at Mondrian South Beach.
Miami spent the last week of May doing what it does better than any city in the world: setting the swim and resortwear agenda a full year out. Paraiso Miami Swim Week returned to Miami Beach for its 22nd edition from May 28 to 31, while Miami Swim Week: The Shows ran concurrently at Mondrian South Beach, and between the two platforms the Swim 2027 direction came into focus. RESIDENT photographer Bridgett Ezzard was backstage and on the runway at Oceanus, LainSnow, Huney's, Atelier Palacios, Origin of Oceans, and Voglia Swimwear, and her images tell the story the way the front row saw it: up close, before the lights, and in motion.
Four signals repeated across the week. Prints turned bolder and more expressive, moving past signature animal skins into daring, saturated pattern. Jewelry and hardware did the styling work, with layered necklaces, sculptural metals, shells, and warm gold framing even the simplest silhouettes. Retro references surfaced everywhere, from palette to cut. And the line between swim and evening kept dissolving, with collections built to carry a day from the sand to a waterfront dinner without a wardrobe change.
RESA founder and designer Suzanne Marchese described her Summer collection as a deliberate step outside the brand's comfort zone. "We've stepped outside our comfort zone with prints that are more daring, vibrant, and expressive, bringing a fresh level of excitement while still staying true to our signature sense of timeless style," Marchese said of the collection, which paired elevated neutrals and soft pastels with the label's signature skins and animal prints. At 12th Tribe's first Miami Swim Week runway, staged with Newmark Models, bold print led the brand's own trend notes for Summer 2026.
The week's most quotable styling move belonged to the accessories. At the RESA x Uncommon James debut, flowing dresses and matching sets were styled with layered necklaces, sculptural metals, shells, pearls, and warm gold accents from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James, whose Italian Summer collection drew on Mediterranean summers and vintage markets. "The layered statement necklaces are definitely my must-have. I love how they instantly transform even the simplest outfit," Cavallari said. 12th Tribe's runway echoed the signal, flagging statement hardware as one of its defining trends.
Both Bollare-repped shows called the throwback direction by name. RESA worked subtle retro-inspired tones alongside playful pops of color, while 12th Tribe listed retro inspiration among its three runway trends. On the Paraiso runways, Voglia Swimwear's Larkspur Riviera collection channeled summers on the Riviera in cobalt blue, soft lilac, moss green, deep violet, and crisp ivory, and Origin of Oceans presented Decoralis, a collection drawing on Miami's own Art Deco architecture and tropical gardens.
Ezzard's lens caught the week where it actually happens. Oceanus closed with a finale built on glamour, fantasy, and intricate craftsmanship, sending women, men, children, and babies down the runway together in one of the week's most talked-about moments. LainSnow delivered one of the standout shows of the main program. At the Kimpton Surfcomber, Paraiso's new RISE platform staged emerging designers on a runway built directly over the hotel's historic pool, where Huney's and Atelier Palacios showed. The backstage frames, models in final fittings, last touches of gold hardware, the quiet before the walk, are the insider record of a week most coverage only sees from the front row.
The week's structural story was who the shows were for. 12th Tribe unveiled its collection first to its VIP community in Miami, with pre-reservation before public launch, and the brand described the show as being about the community as much as the clothes. The RESA x Uncommon James partnership itself began with Cavallari discovering the brand as a customer, and she walked her own runway in RESA's Serpent print styles. Founder-led, community-first shows are becoming the format, and Miami is where the format gets tested.
Swim 2027 will be bolder in print, heavier in gold, warmer in its references, and designed for the whole day rather than the beach hour. Paraiso's 22nd edition confirmed Miami Beach's hold on the category, and the designers to watch, from Oceanus's theatrical finale to the RISE class at the Surfcomber, are already building next summer. The full backstage gallery, photographed exclusively for RESIDENT by Bridgett Ezzard, accompanies this story.
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