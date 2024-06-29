Miami's Top 7 Best Brunch Spots & Experiences

Jaya at The Setai offers two exceptional brunch experiences that are a feast for the senses. The Saturday Rosé Brunch features live DJ sets and an exquisite brunch spread with international cuisine from Asia and the Mediterranean. Guests can enjoy free-flowing RUMOR Rosé and visit the Spritz Bar for quintessential summer aperitifs. The menu boasts a variety of sushi, fresh seafood, meats, and crêpes crafted à la minute, alongside endless sweets.

The Sunday Jazz Brunch provides a serene courtyard experience accompanied by live jazz music, perfect for those looking to relax and enjoy a leisurely meal. Guests are treated to unlimited Champagne, sparkling wine from the prestigious Louis Roederer collection, rosé, white wine, and mimosas. The brunch features a diverse selection of breakfast classics, Asian and Indian dishes, Mediterranean options, and exquisite desserts. Exciting new additions include a Peking Duck Bar, a live grill serving up an array of seafood and filet mignon, and a Bloody Mary & Mojito Bar. Both indoor and outdoor seating are available, offering a flexible and luxurious dining experience.