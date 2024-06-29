Miami's Top 7 Best Brunch Spots & Experiences

There's nothing quite like brunch to satisfy both your breakfast and lunch cravings, especially in a city like Miami that offers a plethora of options! Whether you are looking to party with bottomless mimosas, unwind over the weekend, or spend time with family, brunch in Miami is more than just a meal—it's an experience. From ocean views to live music and gourmet dishes, these top 7 brunch spots offer something for everyone. Stop the endless searching as we did the research for you! Take a look at what makes Miami's brunch scene truly unforgettable by discovering some of the must-visit spots.
Nestled at the coveted intersection of Tigertail and Mary Streets, Sadelle’s Coconut Grove offers one of Miami’s best indoor-outdoor brunch experiences. This New York institution offers their famed bagel towers, meticulously chopped salads, sliced-to-order salmon, and triple-decker sandwiches, promoting the refined style the brand is famous for. Brunch is offered every day, making it a go-to spot for any time of the week. The concept, which first opened in downtown Manhattan in 2016, is a lifestyle as much as a restaurant, catering to breakfast-centric havens, power-lunch hotspots, and energetic dinner destinations.
Toku, located on Biscayne Blvd, offers a unique Sunday brunch prix fixe that combines traditional dim sum offerings with Asian-inspired brunch dishes. Highlights include a Dim Sum Sampler starter, Ubi waffles, fluffy Japanese pancakes, and Chicken Katsu Benedict. Pair your meal with bottomless Lychee Bellinis, Mimosas, the Toku Spritz, or Wasabi Bloody Marys. For a more extensive drink selection, Toku offers a variety of cocktails, sakes, Japanese whiskies, wines, and beers. The brunch is priced at $45, with a bottomless brunch add-on for $30.
Enjoy a luxurious brunch at Mirabella, located in the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, with breathtaking ocean views. The brunch buffet features a range of dishes including fluffy pancakes with ricotta, lemon curd, and mixed berries, and Branzino with breadcrumbs and lemon. Highlighting the brunch experience are the buffet stations: the Salumi & Formaggi Action Station (an assortment of cured meats and cheeses), Crudo Station (selection of fresh seafood), and Dolce Station (for dessert lovers). Opt for a bottle of Moët for an extra $30 to elevate your brunch experience. Prices are $85++ for adults and $45++ for children under 10.
Elevate your weekends with a delightful kosher-style brunch at Abbalè Telavivian Kitchen in Aventura. Available on both Saturday and Sunday, Abbalé Aventura’s brunch menu features an array of enticing items carefully curated by Co-Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Gorenstein. Brunch highlights include the Prime Steak Shashlik & Eggs, Abbale’s Breakfast, the indulgent Challah French Toast, and the Wild Mushroom Egg Frittata. Complement your meal with exclusive weekend cocktails like the Bloody Mary, Bellini, and the famed Abbalé Spritz. Abbalé Aventura is sure to deliver a modern Mediterranean flair to your weekend.
South Beach’s beloved neighborhood staple, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., brings a taste of New Orleans to Miami with its new brunch menu. Enjoy notable dishes inspired by the Big Easy, including beignets, Banana Foster pancakes, and Liberty Chicken & Waffles. New brunch cocktails include French 75 and NOLA’s famed Hurricane. The brunch also features live music, East Coast oysters for $0.95, West Coast oysters for $1.95, and $8 rosé by the glass.
Red Rooster Overtown, the acclaimed restaurant presented by Marcus Samuelsson, Derek Fleming & Michael Simkins, hosts their famed Gospel Brunch every Sunday. Enjoy live, soulful gospel performances while indulging in specialty dishes such as Jerk Smoked Salmon Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, Florida City Crab Cakes, and the Chef’s Choice Omelet of the Day. The new Bottomless Mimosa and Bellini's package, available for $55 for 75 minutes, adds a bubbly touch to your brunch experience.
Jaya at The Setai offers two exceptional brunch experiences that are a feast for the senses. The features live DJ sets and an exquisite brunch spread with international cuisine from Asia and the Mediterranean. Guests can enjoy free-flowing RUMOR Rosé and visit the Spritz Bar for quintessential summer aperitifs. The menu boasts a variety of sushi, fresh seafood, meats, and crêpes crafted à la minute, alongside endless sweets.
The provides a serene courtyard experience accompanied by live jazz music, perfect for those looking to relax and enjoy a leisurely meal. Guests are treated to unlimited Champagne, sparkling wine from the prestigious Louis Roederer collection, rosé, white wine, and mimosas. The brunch features a diverse selection of breakfast classics, Asian and Indian dishes, Mediterranean options, and exquisite desserts. Exciting new additions include a Peking Duck Bar, a live grill serving up an array of seafood and filet mignon, and a Bloody Mary & Mojito Bar. Both indoor and outdoor seating are available, offering a flexible and luxurious dining experience.
Miami's brunch scene is a vibrant mix of culinary delights and unique atmospheres. From the kosher-style brunch at Abbalé Aventura to the soulful Gospel Brunch at Red Rooster Overtown, every spot has its own special charm. Whether you’re a local or visiting, these top 7 brunch spots will make your weekends unforgettable. So, make your reservations, gather your friends and family, and indulge in the best brunches Miami has to offer. You won’t be disappointed!
