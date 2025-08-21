Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival 2025 Returns With 22 Culinary Experiences Across Four Days
Source: The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) returns for its 18th edition December 11–14, 2025, promising four days of epicurean excellence, world-class wine, and unforgettable hospitality throughout Palm Beach County. In partnership with Wine Spectator, this year’s lineup features 22 curated events blending highly anticipated debuts with beloved traditions, all while supporting the Els for Autism Foundation.
The Festival continues its tradition of presenting only wines with a prestigious 90+ Wine Spectator rating, and the Grand Tasting alone will feature more than 100 wineries.
“The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is about more than incredible food and wine—it’s about the connections made at the table, the stories behind every dish, and the joy of sharing unforgettable experiences.”
David Sabin, Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival 2025 Director
Thursday, December 11: A Refined Opening Night
The festivities begin with four intimate, multi-course dinners at some of Palm Beach’s most acclaimed restaurants:
The First Bite at Buccan welcomes Nina Compton, Ayesha Nurdjaja, and Chris Shepherd for a family-style Terlato Wines pairing.
Spice at Stage Kitchen & Bar highlights global flavors with Maneet Chauhan, Neal Fraser, and Jonathon Sawyer.
Dinner at Florie’s at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach pairs Chef Diego Soriano’s coastal-inspired creations with Taub Family Vineyards.
Beef N Bourbon Experience at Okeechobee Prime Event Hall features Ralph Lewis and Robert Irvine, benefiting the Robert Irvine Foundation.
Friday, December 12: Star-Powered Lunches & Lively Tastings
Day two pairs culinary artistry with elegant wine experiences:
Lunch with Friends at Meat Market Palm Beach with Sean Brasel, Karen Akunowicz, Timon Balloo, and Tiffani Faison, paired with The Calling Wines.
Lunch at Café Chardonnay with Frank Eucalitto, Elizabeth Falkner, and Giorgio Rapicavoli, complemented by Damilano’s renowned Barolo vintages.
New Event: PBFWF at Oceano, a walk-around tasting featuring Michelle Bernstein, Ashley Christensen, Joe Flamm, and James London.
New Event: HMF Social, an afternoon of refined bites, sparkling wines, and high tea–inspired cocktails at The Breakers’ HMF.
New Event: Dinner at Aioli, led by Michael Hackman alongside Mason Hereford, Stephanie Izard, and Jonathon Sawyer.
The Founder’s Dinner at La Sirena with Marcello Fiorentino and Lindsay Autry, featuring Terlato Wines.
Evening celebrations include the Festival Kick-Off Party poolside at The Belgrove Hotel and the Chef Welcome Party at Seahawk Prime by David Burke, followed by the invitation-only Chef After Party at Pink Steak.
Saturday, December 13: Interactive Fun & New Social Experiences
Saturday offers both family-friendly and elevated gatherings:
Kids Kitchen at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach with Robert Irvine and Michelle Bernstein.
Master Taste with Master Sommelier Virginia Philip and wine expert Pauline Gibert.
New Event: Par-Tee at The Park, an open-air tasting in West Palm Beach with Ashley Christensen, Leah Cohen, Stephanie Izard, and others.
New Event: Bubbles & Bites: A Yacht Rock Experience, returning poolside at PGA National Resort with sparkling wines, chef-crafted bites, and retro yacht rock.
A Night at The Ben, a waterfront tasting with Daniel Pundik, Karen Akunowicz, Timon Balloo, Maneet Chauhan, and more.
Sunday, December 14: Brunch, Friendship, and the Grand Finale
The Festival concludes with:
Brunch at Coolinary with Tim Lipman, Jose Garces, and Ken Oringer.
Daniel & Friends at Café Boulud’s garden courtyard, hosted by Daniel Boulud and Christopher Zabita.
18th Annual Grand Tasting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, featuring over 50 chefs, 100+ world-class wines, craft spirits, and the Grand Chef Throwdown, where three local chefs compete for a $10,000 prize benefiting charity.
This year’s Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival offers a curated blend of luxury, flavor, and camaraderie. With signature dinners, innovative debuts, and the region’s most celebrated chefs, the four-day celebration once again cements Palm Beach as a premier culinary destination.
Tickets, packages, and full event details are available at PBFoodWineFest.com.
