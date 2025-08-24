PATRÓN Tequila Unveils First Bottle Redesign in 36 Years

The redesigned bottle pays homage to the agave piña, the heart of tequila-making, with an embossed glass pattern inspired by the plant’s natural geometry. This jewel-like texture not only celebrates PATRÓN’s raw ingredients but also improves grip for bartenders and collectors alike.

The front label now features a three-dimensional PATRÓN logo with the iconic bee emblem elevated in a luxurious gold finish, while the traditional ribbon has been replaced with an affixed neck collar adorned in intricate filigree—an aesthetic nod to the ornate metalwork found at the brand’s Hacienda distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

In a statement of purity, the side of each bottle proudly bears Master Distiller David Rodriguez’s signature alongside the declaration: “Handcrafted with Agave, Water and Time.”