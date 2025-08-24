PATRÓN Tequila Unveils First Bottle Redesign in 36 Years
For the first time since its debut in 1989, PATRÓN® Tequila, the world’s number one super-premium tequila, has reimagined its iconic bottle and packaging. The new design, now on shelves and set to roll out globally this fall, preserves the beloved bell-shaped silhouette while introducing fresh, artisanal details that reflect the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability.
A Design Evolution Rooted in Agave
The redesigned bottle pays homage to the agave piña, the heart of tequila-making, with an embossed glass pattern inspired by the plant’s natural geometry. This jewel-like texture not only celebrates PATRÓN’s raw ingredients but also improves grip for bartenders and collectors alike.
The front label now features a three-dimensional PATRÓN logo with the iconic bee emblem elevated in a luxurious gold finish, while the traditional ribbon has been replaced with an affixed neck collar adorned in intricate filigree—an aesthetic nod to the ornate metalwork found at the brand’s Hacienda distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.
In a statement of purity, the side of each bottle proudly bears Master Distiller David Rodriguez’s signature alongside the declaration: “Handcrafted with Agave, Water and Time.”
Sustainability at the Forefront
Underscoring its environmental commitments, PATRÓN has reduced the average bottle weight across all formats by 8%, lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining the premium feel that has made the bottle a global icon.
The premium gift box, designed by Butterfly Cannon, retains the brand’s signature vibrant colors but introduces a white debossed octagon detail and a QR code linking directly to curated cocktail recipes—blending tradition with digital convenience.
Craftsmanship Meets Modern Luxury
“This moment represents more than a redesign – it’s a statement of brand leadership and everything that defines PATRÓN today. Each detail of this new bottle and packaging has been crafted to help visually define PATRÓN and set our tequila apart on the shelf, the way our liquid does inside the bottle.”
Roberto Ramirez, Global Senior VP for PATRÓN and Agaves
“For the first time in over three decades, we have engaged in a visual re-imagining of our iconic bottle and packaging that honors our icon while elevating it to represent the brand today and for the future. Every aspect of this bold design evolution is an homage to our handcrafted Mexican heritage and the details that go into making our exceptional artisanal tequila.”
Samantha Newby, Global VP PATRÓN, Innovation & Sustainability
A Global Icon, Unchanged at Its Core
While the exterior receives its first update in 36 years, the liquid inside remains untouched—the same 100% Weber Blue Agave tequila produced in small batches at PATRÓN’s Hacienda in Jalisco, using a time-honored distillation process. Each bottle continues to be individually labeled, numbered, and inspected, upholding the meticulous standards that have defined the brand for decades.
The new look reinforces PATRÓN’s position as the undisputed leader in Mexican luxury spirits, marrying its artisanal roots with a forward-looking design that will stand out on shelves and bar carts around the world.
