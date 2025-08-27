The Golden Vines Brings the World’s Most Prestigious Fine Wine Celebration to Miami

“The inspiration for the Golden Vines Awards began during a boisterous lunch in London at the height of COVID. After my dear friend and business partner, Gerard Basset OBE MW MS, passed away from cancer in 2019, I wanted to both honour his legacy and celebrate the remarkable achievements recognized in our report through an awards event that could also raise funds for a new charity in his name. Ultimately, my goal was to modernize and open up the fine wine world, making it accessible and enjoyable not only for dedicated aficionados, but also for anyone who appreciates great wine in a vibrant, contemporary setting.”

Founder Lewis Chester, DipWSET