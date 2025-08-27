The Golden Vines Brings the World’s Most Prestigious Fine Wine Celebration to Miami
When the world’s most elite fine wine and rare spirits celebration makes its first-ever American appearance, it will do so in Miami’s inimitable style. The Golden Vines—known for hosting its glittering galas in cities like London, Florence, Paris, and Madrid—will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a three-day program of extraordinary experiences, pairing legendary wines with equally remarkable cuisine, venues, and entertainment.
“The inspiration for the Golden Vines Awards began during a boisterous lunch in London at the height of COVID. After my dear friend and business partner, Gerard Basset OBE MW MS, passed away from cancer in 2019, I wanted to both honour his legacy and celebrate the remarkable achievements recognized in our report through an awards event that could also raise funds for a new charity in his name. Ultimately, my goal was to modernize and open up the fine wine world, making it accessible and enjoyable not only for dedicated aficionados, but also for anyone who appreciates great wine in a vibrant, contemporary setting.”
Founder Lewis Chester, DipWSET
A Landmark Shift to Miami
In a bold move, The Golden Vines leaves the historic grandeur of Europe behind for the “vibrant, contemporary energy of Miami,” Chester explains.
“In Europe, we’ve been privileged to host our events in extraordinary venues like Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio or Paris’s Opera Garnier, each steeped in rich history. In Miami, while we don’t have centuries-old architecture, we sought out venues with their own wow factor—and believe the Alfred Du Pont and Faena Forum are perfectly suited to bring the Golden Vines experience to life in this dynamic city.”
Founder Lewis Chester, DipWSET
He continued, “Additionally, this year we’ll welcome more vignerons—over 50 winemakers from across the globe—than ever before, making this the largest single gathering of fine wine estates in history.”
Three Days of Exceptional Experiences
Friday, November 7 opens with a series of expertly curated masterclasses across Miami, spotlighting themes such as Iconic Women in Wine, Italian Icons, South American All Stars, and Californian Icons. Exclusive sessions will feature Dom Pérignon, Krug, The Old Vines Conference, and Burgundy’s most celebrated producers. That evening, the Alfred I. DuPont Building will host the Golden Vines Gala, complete with Michelin-starred dining and rare vintages poured alongside the Golden Vines Live Auction in support of the Gérard Basset Foundation.
Saturday, November 8 invites guests to a collection of intimate sponsor-hosted lunches, including collaborations like Château Lafite Rothschild & Trimbach Clos Ste Hune, Harlan Estate & Dom Pérignon Plénitude 3, and Château Cheval Blanc. The night culminates at the Faena Forum with the Golden Vines Awards Gala, featuring the U.S. debut of chef Kyle Connaughton of the three Michelin-starred SingleThread. Guests will enjoy Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008 – Plénitude 2 in its global premiere, alongside Château d’Yquem, Colgin IX Estate, and other icons.
Sunday, November 9 offers once-in-a-lifetime options, including a caviar and Champagne lunch featuring Aaron Paul’s TheOnlyCaviar, a private jet excursion to the Exuma Islands with luminaries like Jean Fourrier and Richard Geoffroy, and a rare watch–themed white truffle and fine wine lunch with Masseto at master watchmaker F.P. Journe.
A Personal Highlight for Chester
We asked Lewis Chester what excites him most about this year’s edition:
“The caliber of wines being poured over three days for our 275 guests is simply unmatched. We’re making history with unforgettable firsts—such as an unprecedented joint lunch hosted by Château Lafite and Château Cheval Blanc. The Dom Pérignon P3 and Harlan Estate lunch promises to be legendary, as does the US Sports Celebrities fine wine experience on Sunday, November 9. And while our gala dinners have always featured world-renowned chefs like Massimo Bottura, Mauro Colagreco, Alain Ducasse, and the Roca Brothers, this year we’re thrilled to welcome Kyle Connaughton from SingleThread, the three Michelin-starred icon of California, for his Miami debut—a moment I’m particularly looking forward to.”
Founder Lewis Chester, DipWSET
Philanthropy at Its Core
Beyond its opulent programming, The Golden Vines’ mission is deeply philanthropic. The Gérard Basset Foundation—benefiting from the weekend’s Sotheby’s-hosted auction—provides scholarships, mentorship, and training to aspiring wine, spirits, and hospitality professionals from underrepresented backgrounds around the world. For U.S.-based attendees, 80% of the $15,000 ticket price qualifies as a charitable donation.
With over 50 of the world’s most celebrated producers, rare vintages rarely seen outside private cellars, and experiences that transcend the traditional wine event, The Golden Vines’ Miami debut is poised to be as impactful as it is indulgent.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter