World’s Best Female Chef Janaína Torres Named Godmother of Celebrity Xcel
Celebrity Cruises has named Janaína Torres—the World’s Best Female Chef 2024 and co-owner of São Paulo’s celebrated A Casa do Porco—as Godmother of Celebrity Xcel. This milestone marks the first time a Brazilian chef has been appointed Godmother for a major cruise line, underscoring Celebrity’s commitment to showcasing global culture through exceptional cuisine.
Known for her innovative, no-waste approach that fuses heritage with purpose, Torres has built an international reputation for redefining Brazilian gastronomy. Her work extends beyond fine dining to social impact, championing nutrition access for millions and promoting Latin American culture on the global stage. Through her gastronomic-cultural project À Brasileira, she researches, preserves, and elevates Brazilian culinary traditions for a worldwide audience.
“We are honored for Chef Janaína Torres, a trailblazer in the culinary industry, to be Godmother of Celebrity Xcel. Janaína shares our commitment to celebrating and sharing global culture through elevated culinary experiences, connecting diners with culture through unique food experiences.”
Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises
A Culinary Partnership at Sea
Celebrity Cruises, a premium vacation brand and recipient of the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Award for its culinary program, serves over a million guests annually. The line’s newest ship, Celebrity Xcel, will elevate its destination-inspired dining concept through The Bazaar—a transformative venue designed to blur the lines between ship and shore. Here, guests can immerse themselves in authentic local flavors, entertainment, and activities that reflect the destinations on their itineraries.
“I’ve always believed that fine dining should be accessible, not intimidating. Food brings us together, connecting us through new flavors, traditions, and shared memories. I’m proud to partner with Celebrity Cruises to showcase our culture and cuisine on a global stage.”
Chef Janaína Torres, The World’s Best Female Chef 2024
Christening a New Era of Travel
On November 16, 2025, Torres will preside over the official naming ceremony of Celebrity Xcel, a maritime tradition in which the Godmother bestows good fortune and protection upon the ship, its crew, and future guests.
Following her christening, Celebrity Xcel will embark on her inaugural Caribbean season from Fort Lauderdale, sailing seven-night itineraries to The Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, the ship will debut in Europe, offering seven- to 11-night Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona and Athens, with new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.
With Torres as its guiding inspiration, Celebrity Xcel will not only deliver luxurious travel but also invite guests to experience culture through the universal language of food—transforming every sailing into a culinary journey.
