Hereford Grill Returns to Miami with Fire-Driven Steaks, Elevated Classics, and a Bold New Vision
A Miami Icon Reimagined
On Friday, September 5, one of Miami’s most beloved dining landmarks makes its much-anticipated return. Hereford Grill, a name synonymous with the city’s steakhouse tradition, is reopening at 782 NW 42nd Avenue (Le Jeune Road) under the stewardship of Da Silva Hospitality (DSH)—the team behind Coral Gables’ acclaimed Italian restaurant, Zucca.
The relaunch marks more than a comeback; it’s a reinvention. The pandemic may have closed its doors, but DSH Owner and CEO Erasmo Da Silva saw an opportunity to honor Hereford Grill’s storied past while reshaping it for today’s discerning diner.
“Hereford Grill is more than just a restaurant – it’s a piece of Miami’s culinary heritage. We’ve honored its legacy while reimagining it for today’s diner, with a renewed focus on quality, sustainability, and bold, fire-driven flavors. We’re thrilled to welcome back fans of the original experience as well as new guests eager to take part in the next chapter of this iconic space.”
Erasmo Da Silva, DSH Owner and CEO
The New Steakhouse Standard
Offering indoor and outdoor seating for up to 250 guests, including private dining spaces, the revamped Hereford Grill promises to be a destination for both special occasions and everyday indulgence.
At its core is a fire-forward menu inspired by research trips to Argentina and a collaboration with Michelin Guide-recognized Corte Comedor. Steaks are wet-aged and cooked over charcoal and wood fire, with cuts sourced from Snake River Farms, Niman Ranch, and Urien Loza—all known for their commitment to quality, traceability, and sustainability.
The “Butcher’s Table” will feature prized selections like Boneless Ribeye, “Manhattan Cut” New York Steak, and Center-Cut Filet, paired with curated sauces and compound butters. House-made sausages, including chorizo and morcilla, add a nod to traditional South American grilling.
Beyond the Steak
The menu extends well past its signature cuts. Appetizers range from Sweetbreads with chickpea purée to Beef Tenderloin Grass-Fed Tartare with fried sweet potato strings. Salads receive an elevated twist, like the Endive Salad with fried capers, Pecorino, toasted peanuts, lemon, and anchovy dressing.
Main courses such as Braised Short Rib with black garlic-thyme sauce and crispy onions, or Pork Chop with apple and rosemary sauce, complement the steak offerings. Sides are equally thoughtful—Organic Roasted Carrots with garlic confit, yogurt, toasted hazelnuts, and mint gremolata; Roasted Sweet Potato with smoked butter and black salt; and Grilled Broccoli with charred onion purée and whole grain dijon.
Cocktails with Character
The bar program embraces the spirit of the open fire, offering a curated cocktail list that honors historical figures and frontier grit. Signatures include:
El Gaucho Gimlet – White Rum, Grey Goose Vodka, charred coconut, agave syrup, lime juice
Mrs. Champagne Cocktail – Gin, Vodka, raspberries, mint, Peychaud’s bitters, Champagne
Teddy Roosevelt Whisky Sour – Rye Whiskey, fresh ginger root, smoked simple syrup, Malbec, lemon juice, Angostura bitters
Weekly Specials and Entertainment
Hereford Grill aims to be as much a social hub as a dining destination. Guests can expect:
Happy Hour – Monday through Friday, 2-for-1 drinks; All-Day Happy Hour on Tuesdays
Unwind Wednesdays – Special wine pricing
Thursday Nights – Live performances by vocalist Simon Lopez
Friday Nights – Live music to kick off the weekend
Saturday Butcher’s Special – Premium cut for two with sides
A Legacy Reborn
By blending timeless hospitality with a refreshed design and culinary innovation, the new Hereford Grill is positioned to reclaim its place as a pillar of Miami’s dining scene. For longtime fans, it’s a return to an iconic name; for newcomers, it’s an introduction to a steakhouse that refuses to be ordinary.
