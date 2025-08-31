Hereford Grill Returns to Miami with Fire-Driven Steaks, Elevated Classics, and a Bold New Vision

On Friday, September 5, one of Miami’s most beloved dining landmarks makes its much-anticipated return. Hereford Grill, a name synonymous with the city’s steakhouse tradition, is reopening at 782 NW 42nd Avenue (Le Jeune Road) under the stewardship of Da Silva Hospitality (DSH)—the team behind Coral Gables’ acclaimed Italian restaurant, Zucca.

The relaunch marks more than a comeback; it’s a reinvention. The pandemic may have closed its doors, but DSH Owner and CEO Erasmo Da Silva saw an opportunity to honor Hereford Grill’s storied past while reshaping it for today’s discerning diner.