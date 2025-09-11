Palmer’s Brings Award-Winning Pancakes and Southern Breakfast Favorites to Dallas

Palmer’s, the Lakewood favorite celebrated for its authentic Nashville hot chicken and scratch-made Southern sides, is extending its hospitality into the morning hours. Beginning Friday, September 12, the restaurant will debut its first breakfast service, offered Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., bringing with it a menu that blends Southern comfort with inventive twists — and a direct connection to its acclaimed sister restaurant, Palmer’s Village Cafe on St. Simons Island, Georgia.