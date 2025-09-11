Palmer’s Brings Award-Winning Pancakes and Southern Breakfast Favorites to Dallas
Palmer’s, the Lakewood favorite celebrated for its authentic Nashville hot chicken and scratch-made Southern sides, is extending its hospitality into the morning hours. Beginning Friday, September 12, the restaurant will debut its first breakfast service, offered Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., bringing with it a menu that blends Southern comfort with inventive twists — and a direct connection to its acclaimed sister restaurant, Palmer’s Village Cafe on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Palmer’s Village Cafe is no stranger to national recognition — its pancakes have been named among the Top 20 Best Pancake Restaurants in America by Travel + Leisure. Those same recipes, along with a collection of creative breakfast plates, are now making their Dallas debut.
A Menu That Marries Tradition and Creativity
Guests can expect a variety of egg and pancake options alongside reimagined Southern breakfast staples. Signature offerings include:
Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers — A State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards finalist in 2024, featuring hand-breaded Nashville hot chicken mixed with pimento cheese, rolled into a ball, dipped in pancake batter, deep-fried, drizzled with Sriracha honey, and dusted with Nashville hot powdered sugar.
The Hooch — An omelet filled with spicy tomatoes, provolone and cheddar, sausage, and garnished with fried onions.
The Local — A tri-fold egg white omelet layered with artichoke romesco, herbed cheese, thyme-roasted sweet potatoes, cider vinegar reduction, and arugula.
Hot Chix Pot Pie — A yellow omelet with white cheddar, crumbled biscuits, and chicken pot pie filling.
Buddy’s Banana Pudding Pancakes — Vanilla- and banana-infused pancakes topped with crumbled ‘Nilla wafers.
Classic breakfast favorites — including French toast, huevos rancheros, and chicken & waffles — round out the menu, while children can enjoy a build-your-own waffle bar with toppings like berries, chocolate syrup, and sprinkles.
The Palmer’s Experience in Dallas
Located in Hillside Village at 6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Palmer’s Dallas occupies a 2,800-square-foot space featuring both indoor seating and a year-round enclosed patio. Outfitted with jumbo Jenga, Connect 4, and other games, the patio doubles as a relaxed play space for families, equipped with large fans for summer and gas heaters for winter.
Palmer’s remains rooted in its commitment to quality. Proteins are sourced with care, from fresh farm-raised catfish to Gulf shrimp, and every dish — from dressings to desserts — is made from scratch. The restaurant’s hallmark Nashville hot chicken takes 24 hours to prepare, honoring Thornton Prince’s original recipe without deviation.
“Our breakfast menu is a way to bring the tradition and creativity of Palmer’s Village Cafe to our Dallas guests while staying true to the flavors and hospitality that have made Palmer’s a neighborhood staple.”
Palmer Fortune, Texas Native, Nashville-Bred Founder, and Namesake of the Concept
A Legacy of Flavor and Recognition
Since opening in 2020, Palmer’s Dallas has become a fixture for fried and roasted chicken, Gulf seafood, sandwiches, salads, and its signature frozen rosé. The brand’s reach extends beyond the restaurant — with a food truck at Klyde Warren Park — and its appeal has been showcased on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
With breakfast now on the table, Palmer’s positions itself as an all-day destination where locals can start their mornings with award-winning pancakes and inventive Southern plates, then return later for the Nashville hot chicken that put them on the map.
