Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During New York Fashion Week 2025

New York Fashion Week is as much about the city’s after-hours energy as it is about the runway. Between front-row shows, backstage interviews, and street-style moments, the fashion crowd seeks out the city’s most coveted dining and nightlife venues to connect, refuel, and celebrate. This year, the culinary and cocktail scene is brimming with destinations that blend high style with exceptional hospitality, the kind of places where a martini is as meticulously tailored as a couture gown.
If NYFW had a signature cocktail, it would be served here. Reborn in 2021 yet still carrying its ‘90s martini-laden soul, Temple Bar is where industry insiders slip into a dimly lit world of old-school sophistication. The menu celebrates the martini in all its playful forms, Champagne flows generously, and every corner feels like a secret. Doorman Disco curates the crowd with precision, attracting boldface names such as Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, and Taylor Swift. It’s the kind of place that makes post-show drinks feel like a runway finale.
When the day’s schedule is packed and your energy is flagging, 12 Chairs Cafe offers a stylish pause. This all-day Soho cafe serves fresh Mediterranean dishes, from shakshuka and smoked salmon scrambled eggs in the morning to signature hummus, falafel, tahini, and salads like the Shouk with cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, and feta. It transitions effortlessly into a lively evening spot, making it as suitable for a midday recharge as it is for early-evening people-watching between shows.
Drai’s Supper Club, a bi-level newcomer, brings French finesse to a true New York supper club setting. Menu highlights include caviar-topped pasta, indulgent steak au poivre, and a Caesar that’s anything but ordinary. Live jazz and full bands perform Wednesday through Sunday, giving dinner a theatrical edge. Post-dessert, the downstairs lounge invites lingering over espresso martinis, ensuring the night matches the pace of Fashion Week itself.
Blending old New York elegance with a modern sensibility, Chelsea Living Room is equal parts restaurant, supper club, and after-hours haunt. Guests can savor playful American bistro reimaginings like Crispy Cheese & Caviar or Lobster Pasta, paired with inventive cocktails. The cheetah-print back room and cozy fireplace add drama to the scene, while late-night dinner party programming launches just in time for Fashion Week, inviting the crowd to linger long past midnight.
With amber-hued walls, plush seating, and a sculptural VIP suite, Amber Room is an upscale lounge built for high-profile gatherings. Already a favorite for celebrities like J Balvin and G-Eazy, it has hosted Met Gala after-parties and Fashion Week events. The 300-guest main level hums with energy, while the VIP suite offers an intimate yet striking space for the city’s most exclusive celebrations.
High above Chelsea, Somewhere Nowhere offers panoramic Empire State Building views and an atmosphere that’s equal parts luxe and electric. Its rooftop and lounge host top-tier DJs, immersive music sets, and a crowd of tastemakers. The interiors are as photogenic as the skyline, making it a Fashion Week favorite for those who want to dance until the city’s lights fade into morning.
Hidden beneath Zoi Mediterranean in the historic LIFE Hotel, Ten11 Lounge is a moody escape of glowing onyx and Turkish marble. The menu plays to indulgence with wagyu sliders, sushi, and its signature Champagne, Caviar & Chips pairing, Kaluga caviar, crisp house-made chips, and chilled champagne. Theatrical cocktails and an intimate atmosphere make it a refined retreat for late-night Fashion Week conversations.
Fashion Week is a performance that extends well beyond the runway, and these destinations deliver on every level — atmosphere, flavor, and exclusivity. Whether you’re slipping away for a quiet mezze plate in Soho or stepping into a high-energy rooftop party above Chelsea, these venues embody the essence of New York style: always evolving, always captivating, and always ready for their close-up.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter