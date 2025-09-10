Moss Opens in Midtown: A Five-Story Sanctuary for New York’s Cultural and Wellness Elite
Source: Moss
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
New York’s newest private club, Moss, has officially opened its doors in the heart of Bryant Park, redefining what it means to offer a “home away from home” for the city’s most discerning residents. Founded by Colleen and Hailey Brooks as a love letter to New Yorkers of every stripe, Moss blends intelligent leisure, physical culture, and thoughtful hospitality across five meticulously designed floors.
Designed in partnership with the globally acclaimed firm Charles & Co, led by visionary Vicky Charles, Moss embodies a dual identity: a stage for the city’s energy and a sanctuary from it. The interiors are cozy yet theatrical, layered with historical depth and eclectic details, while maintaining an effortless sense of comfort.
Elevated Dining Above Fifth Avenue
On the upper floors, Moss offers 10,000 square feet of dining and social space reserved exclusively for members. Four distinct venues, each with its own mood and aesthetic, will soon be helmed by a yet-to-be-announced chef-partner. From morning espressos to late-night cocktails, the experience is defined by timeless interiors, inventive menus, and service that reflects the city’s highest hospitality standards.
Level two’s Dining Room & Club spans a restaurant, an expansive corner bar with sweeping Fifth Avenue views, and a piano lounge designed for live performances and relaxed conversation. Communal tables foster chance encounters, while intimate alcoves invite more private exchanges, every space tailored for both connection and retreat.
The Symposium: Midtown’s New Cultural Salon
One floor up, The Symposium offers a dedicated hub for intellectual exchange and creative expression. A podcast recording studio, vinyl listening lounge, intimate cocktail bar, billiards and games room, and five private dining spaces create an atmosphere where conversations evolve as seamlessly as the evening’s soundtrack. Here, members can host a spirited supper, unwind over a rare record, or engage in dialogue that lingers well beyond the final pour.
BEDROCK: Wellness Reimagined Below Street Level
Descending into the 20,000-square-foot BEDROCK Aquatics & Athletics, members find a world built for movement, restoration, and renewal. The athletics level features state-of-the-art equipment, dedicated Pilates and fitness studios, a dual-bay golf swing suite, and even a full-size Pickleball court, an amenity rare in Manhattan.
The aquatics level takes its cues from centuries-old social bathing traditions. Three thermal pools, cold, hot, and vitality, are joined by saunas, a hammam, steam rooms, and rain showers, complemented by serene recovery zones. Treatments range from holistic health consultations and IV therapy to advanced aesthetic services and expert massage.
A Club at the Crossroads of Culture
Located steps from Bryant Park, Grand Central Terminal, and The New York Public Library, Moss was conceived to sit within the city’s cultural nexus. The club offers members a place to pause, before heading downtown for a gallery opening, across town for the theater, or northbound for the train home.
By uniting world-class design, diverse cultural programming, and elite wellness facilities, Moss is positioning itself not just as a private club, but as a lifestyle ecosystem for modern New Yorkers. Here, work, play, and restoration aren’t separate pursuits, they’re woven seamlessly into the rhythm of the city.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter