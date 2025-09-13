Smorgasburg Miami Returns October 4–5 With Fresh Vendors, Craft Beer Fest, and a New Chef Showcase
A New Season for Miami’s Culinary Playground
Wynwood’s Smorgasburg Miami will reopen for its 2025–2026 season on October 4 and 5, bringing back the city’s beloved weekend ritual of open-air dining, community connection, and culinary discovery. More than just a food market, Smorgasburg has evolved into a launchpad for Miami’s rising culinary entrepreneurs, offering them a low-barrier, high-impact platform to test ideas, refine concepts, and build loyal followings.
This year’s season kicks off with a full-scale celebration, the inaugural Fresh Picks Beer Fest on Saturday, October 4. Over 15 breweries, from local stars like Tripping Animals Brewing to acclaimed names such as Other Half NYC, Threes Brewing, and Ambrosia Elixirs, will join the market’s 40+ vendors for a day of craft pours, standout food pairings, live music, contests, and games. Beer samples will be available via a token system ($25 for 5 tokens), each redeemable for one pour.
Over 40 Vendors, 15+ Debuts, and the Launch of the Boat Bar
When the gates reopen, guests will find more than 40 local food, beverage, and retail vendors, including over 15 debuting concepts. The offerings reflect Miami’s rich culinary diversity, spanning bold global street food to inventive desserts.
Newcomers include:
Arepa Xpress – Colombian/Venezuelan fusion arepas
Buscia’s – Polish buns
DVASH – Mediterranean fusion
Flamingo Bubble Waffles – Sweet & savory bubble waffles
Ikigai Sushi Catering – Omakase and Japanese sushi
Makana Kava Gastrobar – Hawaiian fusion
Mori Matcha – Japanese matcha desserts & drinks
Piadina 305 – Italian flatbreads (piadina)
Platano Power – Dominican cuisine
Primoo Boba – Taiwanese boba tea
Toasted – Gourmet sandwiches & melts
Returning favorites like Tasty T’s, The Lazy Oyster, La Birrieria Tijuana, La Picaña Grill, Korean Kitchen, and Kabuki Soba ensure that longtime fans can revisit their go-to dishes alongside discovering new ones.
Anchoring the market this season is the debut of the Boat Bar, a striking new focal point for Smorgasburg’s beverage program. Featuring a curated spritz menu and signature cocktails, it’s designed as a social hub for guests to gather between tastings.
No Reservations: A Stage for Miami’s Emerging Culinary Voices
Adding depth to this year’s programming is No Reservations, a Sunday series launching October 12 in collaboration with Humans of the Kitchen. Over ten Sundays, line cooks, sous chefs, and emerging culinary talent will take over a dedicated pop-up container kitchen for a one-day residency.
Some participants will be nominated by Miami’s top chefs, while others will earn their spot via open applications judged on creativity and personal storytelling. The kitchen is free to use, with 100% of profits going directly to the cook, offering an invaluable platform for new talent to present their food without financial risk. The final lineup will be announced September 15.
A Community Hub in the Heart of Wynwood
Located at 2600 NW 2nd Avenue, Smorgasburg Miami is a weekend community hub. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the family-friendly market blends food, culture, and entertainment in a space that encourages exploration and connection.
“Each year we focus on elevating the market experience with fresh talent and new offerings, and this season really highlights the diversity and creativity of Miami’s food culture. Smorgasburg continues to be a launchpad for small businesses, and we’re proud to play a role in supporting their growth.”
Gaston Becherano, owner of Smorgasburg Miami
Inspired by what you read?
