Sunshine Coffee Opens Flagship Café at Esmé Hotel in Miami Beach

Behind the café are husband-and-wife duo Alan Philips and Gelareh Mizrahi. Philips, a marketing and hospitality innovator with decades of experience building global brands, brings his entrepreneurial expertise and passion for community. Mizrahi, an acclaimed fashion designer whose whimsical handbags have been sold at Barneys, Selfridges, and Kith and worn by Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, contributes her artistic vision. Together, they created Sunshine Coffee as an extension of their family, naming it after their daughter, Sunshine, and infusing it with positivity, artistry, and love for their hometown.