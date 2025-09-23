CARBONE Dubai Brings New York’s Italian Glamour to Atlantis The Royal
Source: CARBONE Dubai
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A New Chapter in Global Fine Dining
On October 6, 2025, the UAE will welcome a new culinary icon as CARBONE Dubai opens at Atlantis The Royal, ranked among the top 10 in the World’s 50 Best Hotels. The launch marks the 10th location for Major Food Group’s celebrated brand and the first time the acclaimed New York-style Italian restaurant has brought its immersive dining experience to the Middle East.
For Atlantis Dubai, the addition of CARBONE further expands an award-winning portfolio of restaurants that have redefined the city’s global dining scene. For Major Food Group (MFG)—founded by Chef Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Chef Rich Torrisi—the opening represents both a milestone and a natural evolution for a brand that has become synonymous with theatrical Italian-American dining.
A Menu of Legends
Since debuting in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village more than a decade ago, CARBONE has earned a huge following through a menu of nostalgic yet elevated dishes inspired by the Italian-American dining rooms of the 1950s. Signature plates including Caesar alla ZZ, Linguini Vongole, Chicken Massimo, Veal Parmesan, and the ever-famous Spicy Rigatoni will all feature at the Dubai outpost, bringing beloved classics to a new audience.
Every element of service, from tableside presentations to the charisma of the staff, is designed to transport guests to the golden age of glamour while delivering world-class hospitality.
Immersive Interiors by Ken Fulk
The restaurant’s interior has been envisioned by longtime collaborator Ken Fulk, working alongside Bishop Design, to create an atmosphere that is both theatrical and timeless. Jewel-toned velvet banquettes, damask-adorned walls, and Venetian glass mirrors combine with chandeliers and a curated art collection to craft a room that feels as much like a private club as a restaurant.
A patinated coffered ceiling of metal tiles crowns the space, while a sleek elongated bar with jewel-toned seating offers an intimate yet social backdrop. For a touch of grandeur, the dining room also houses one of the largest jellyfish tanks in the world, stretching across an entire wall—a living, kinetic piece of art that amplifies the sense of drama.
Dining Beyond the Ordinary
For those seeking views to match the menu, CARBONE Dubai offers an al fresco terrace overlooking the Skyblaze Fountain Show, while a semi-private dining room for up to 40 guests provides exclusivity for private celebrations.
Wine enthusiasts will find much to admire in a cellar that spans more than 450 labels, ranging from rare vintages to boutique producers and bottles appearing in Dubai for the first time. Together, the menu, design, and details create an immersive experience that reflects MFG’s signature blend of storytelling, hospitality, and creativity.
Reservations and Hours
CARBONE Dubai will operate daily for dinner service from 6:00 PM to 11:30 PM, with the bar extending its hours until 2:00 AM on Thursdays through Saturdays and 1:00 AM from Sundays through Wednesdays. Guests of all ages are welcome until 9:00 PM, after which the venue will welcome those aged 13 and above.
Setting a New Standard in Dubai Dining
With the arrival of CARBONE, Atlantis The Royal and Major Food Group reaffirm Dubai’s place as a global stage for fine dining. More than a restaurant, CARBONE Dubai is an experience—where culinary icons, dramatic design, and theatrical service converge to transport guests to an era of glamour while celebrating the future of international hospitality.
