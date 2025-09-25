Michelin Stars Take to the Water: ARKHAUS Hosts Exclusive “Off The Grid” Dining with Le Jardinier and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
This fall, Miami’s dining scene will drift into uncharted waters as The Bastion Collection, one of the world’s most celebrated culinary groups, partners with ARKHAUS—the city’s floating social club aboard a fleet of solar-electric yachts—to debut a pair of extraordinary dining experiences. Part of the “Off The Grid” series, these one-night-only events invite guests to savor Michelin-starred cuisine while suspended between city and sea.
Le Jardinier Sets Sail – October 2
The series begins on Thursday, October 2, with Le Jardinier, the Bastion Collection’s Michelin-starred sanctuary of seasonal dining. Chefs James Friedberg and Zack Pham will curate a fall-inspired menu that reflects the restaurant’s ethos of refined French technique and reverence for nature’s cycles. Each dish is designed to showcase ingredients at their peak, translating simplicity into elegance and the passage of the season into flavor.
Guests will embark on this culinary journey via private tender departing from Venetian Marina, Pier 3. Once aboard ARKHAUS, the evening unfolds against the lapping waters of Biscayne Bay, offering a dining experience that blends Miami’s coastal rhythm with haute cuisine. Tickets are priced at $395 per person.
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon – November 13
On Thursday, November 13, Miami’s only two Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, brings its world-renowned artistry to the water. Executive Chef James Friedberg will present a five-course tasting menu inspired by the season, translating Joël Robuchon’s legendary culinary vision into an open-air waterfront setting.
Known for its theatrical counter seating and precision-driven plates, L’Atelier steps beyond its iconic walls for this rare experience, pairing impeccable technique with the intimacy of dining on the bay. With just one evening offered, tickets are $790 per person, reflecting both the exclusivity and artistry of the occasion.
Dining Beyond the Shoreline
ARKHAUS, a floating social club powered by solar-electric yachts, provides the perfect stage for these collaborations. Its mission of blending sustainability with community aligns seamlessly with the Bastion Collection’s dedication to elevating dining through artistry, refinement, and conscious luxury. Together, they create a setting where gastronomy meets innovation, and the city’s culinary elite can experience Michelin-starred dining in a completely new dimension.
A Season of Immersive Indulgence
By uniting Le Jardinier and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon with ARKHAUS, the Bastion Collection extends its culinary reach beyond the restaurant walls, transforming the act of dining into an immersive journey across sea, season, and craft. For Miami’s discerning food lovers, these events offer not just a seat at the table, but a seat on the water.
